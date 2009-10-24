Wall Streeters Can Get Special Lessons In "How To Kill"

Wow, here’s a pitch that turned up in our inbox, clearly aimed at paid-up bankers who feel threatened by the pitchfork-wielding populists.



—–

Good afternoon,

Las Vegas’ Tim Larkin is teaching Investment Bankers ‘How to Kill’ as a method of self defence at a closed-venue in Las Vegas on 14th and 15th November.

www.targetfocustraining.com

www.cityam.com/the-capitalist/2s62exfgea.html

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/comment/citydiary/5888992/Taxmans-5bn-blunder-is-nothing-to-worry-about.html

He has taught senior staff of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutche Bank and Credit Suisse and also Scotland Yard.

He is also holding a seminar in Sydney, Australia on 5th and 6th December. He scheduled to be in the UK and Europe in early 2010.

Larkin is recognised worldwide as the foremost expert on ‘Reality Fighting’, having trained FBI Hostage Teams, US Border Patrol, US Navy Seals, US Army Special Forces, US Marshals, and Texas Tactical Police

close combat training for 20 years. The Martial Arts world, which teaches rehearsed moves rather than principles, recognises Larkin’s Target Focus

Training as a complimentary discipline. “What Larkin has taught me has escalated my skills to a whole new level,” says Matt Furey, World Kung Fu Champion.

Larkin teaches that anyone, from a teenage girl, to a grandfather, blind man to investment banker can learn the life saving technique in as little as two days.

“Investment Bankers also need to be able to protect themselves against attacks with sharp-edged weapons particularly when travelling to emerging markets,” says Tim Larkin. “Target Focus Training also improves mental agility which is fundamental for success in business.”

When approached by one or multiple attackers, Larkin says “We have only 5 seconds to act to save our lives. Passivity and negotiation is not an option if you want to survive. Ultimate violence is.”

Larkin argues that all Investment Bankers, especially those that travel abroad should learn Target Focus Training as a method of self defence.

Tim is available for interview.

Kindest regards,

Andrew

