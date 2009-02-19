Wall Streeters Aren't The Only Ones Who Get Bonuses

The NYT helpfully reminds us today that Wall Street employees aren’t the only people in America who get bonuses. In a range of industry, the end-of-year performance award can be a significant part of one’s compensation. Even teachers and middle-range tech guys.



Someone should get a comment on this from Barney Frank’s office, whose reaction would probably be something a long the lines of: “What would these people do without their bonuses? Would they skip work on Wednesdays or not try as hard? Would they take longer lunch breaks? Why are they so special that they can’t just work for a salary?“

