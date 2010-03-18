16 Finance Kings And The Sports Teams They Own

Lester Crown and the Chicago Bulls

An awesome status symbol for Wall Street financiers is owning a sports team. Imagine the perks that come with the purchase of a sports team: the best seats at every game, hiring authority, cheerleaders, prestige.



For many of these guys, owning a team is the second best thing they can do after they can no longer play on the team.

Take Phil Falcone for example. A leg injury took him, a former hockey player, off the ice for good. But now he has the next best thing: the Minnesota Wild.

He brings his love for the game into the office, too. Harbinger has two funds named after hockey jargon (Blue Line and Breakaway), a conference room named “Blackhawk” and Falcone’s office is named “The Wild.”

