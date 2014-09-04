32 Wonderful Yearbook Photos Of Wall Street's Biggest Players

Thomas Jefferson High SchoolRecognise this handsome CEO?
School is back in session.
Before they were masters of the universe, the biggest names on Wall Street were once just regular high school kids, too.
They were members of sports and academic teams. They were on the homecoming court. They entered essay contests, edited the school’s literary magazine and starred in musicals.
We combed through a number of high school yearbooks and have compiled photos and accomplishments of some of the Street’s most recognisable names. Some of them still look the same, while others have drastically improved their hairdos.
We even found Goldman’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein in his swim trunks. Enjoy!
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan's senior portrait at Marietta High School in Ohio. He was a member of the French Club, National Honour Society and the football, baseball and track teams.
Bank of America COO Tom Montag played varsity basketball at Beaverton High School in Oregon. He also played football and baseball.
Warren Buffett said he wanted to be a stock broker in the 1947 Woodrow Wilson High School (Washington, D.C.) yearbook.
Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein was the valedictorian of Thomas Jefferson High School (Brooklyn, New York) in 1971. He was a city champion in the 400 meter freestyle. We think we've identified a young Blankfein in his swim trunks below.
Here's Paul Tudor Jones in the 1972 Memphis University School yearbook. He was vice president of the student council.
Ex-Barclays CEO Bob Diamond was on the varsity baseball team at Concord-Carlisle High School in Massachusetts.
That's a young William Ackman at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York. He quotes Thomas Jefferson, 'Games played with the ball and others of that nature, are too violent for the body and stamp no character on the mind.' He also has the following quote, 'A closed mouth gathers no foot.'
He was also listed in the yearbook as a member of the maths team. (We can't tell which one Ackman is in the picture, though)
His classmates voted him the 'most verbose.' They also said that they'd like to see him in a Grecian Formula commercial (that's a five-minute hair dye product for men that replaces grey with natural looking colour).
Here's Daniel Loeb of Third Point in his 1979 senior portrait for Palisades High School in Santa Monica. We couldn't find any other photos of Loeb in the yearbook. We were hoping he was on a sports team or something since he's so athletic.
We immediately recognised David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital in his Nicolet High School (Wisconsin) yearbook from 1987.
That's hedge fund hot-shot Mick McGuire, who now runs Marcato Capital, in musical theatre from the 1993 yearbook for Hickman High in Columbia, Missouri.
David Tepper in the 1975 Peabody High School (Pittsburgh) yearbook. He was a Junior in this picture.
Tepper was a Thespian in high school. He won the 'best actor' award for his school's production of 'Bye, Bye Birdie.'
That's Whitney Tilson of Kase Capital in the 1985 Northfield Mt. Hermon School (Massachusetts) yearbook. He said, 'The key to happiness is understanding how many people there are that are less fortunate than yourself.'
Here's Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie from the 1981 Episcopal High School (Alexandria, Virginia) yearbook.
That's legendary hedge fund manager Stan Druckenmiller with the Collegiate School's J.V. basketball team in 1968. This is from his freshman year at the Richmond, Virginia prep school.
