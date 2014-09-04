32 Wonderful Yearbook Photos Of Wall Street's Biggest Players

School is back in session.

Before they were masters of the universe, the biggest names on Wall Street were once just regular high school kids, too.

They were members of sports and academic teams. They were on the homecoming court. They entered essay contests, edited the school’s literary magazine and starred in musicals.

We combed through a number of high school yearbooks and have compiled photos and accomplishments of some of the Street’s most recognisable names. Some of them still look the same, while others have drastically improved their hairdos.

We even found Goldman’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein in his swim trunks. Enjoy!

