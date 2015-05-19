Wall Street workers are more willing to break the law than they were two years ago

Jonathan Marino
Raj RajaratnamReuters/ Brendan McDermidRaj Rajaratnam was convincted of fraud.

Wall Street pros are increasingly willing to break the law to make a buck, according to a new survey out Tuesday morning.

A whopping 25% of respondents answering a survey from Labaton Sucharow and the University of Notre Dame admitted they would illegally use non-public information to make a $US10 million gain, if they knew there was no chance they’d get caught.

In 2013, that number was only 24%.

Men are more likely to break the law to make a buck, than women, according to the study: 27% of males said they would take the risk to make $US10 million, compared to 22% of women.

This disparity is even more pronounced in the UK: more than one-third of males admitted they would break the law for a financial windfall, compared to just 23% of women.

Younger employees were more likely to make big risks to make big gains: 32% of those with less than a decade of experience also said they would likely engage in insider trading to make $US10 million in gains, if they knew they wouldn’t get caught.

The survey also concluded that 17% of respondents believe it is “unlikely” top bosses would tell enforcement about illegal activity.

Screen Shot 2015 05 18 at 11.24.02 AMLabaton SucharowLess experienced employees are much more likely to commit insider trading violations.

NOW WATCH: XPRIZE founder Peter Diamandis: Here’s what everybody gets wrong in their twenties

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.