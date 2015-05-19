Wall Street workers are more willing to break the law than they were two years ago

Reuters/ Brendan McDermid Raj Rajaratnam was convincted of fraud.

Wall Street pros are increasingly willing to break the law to make a buck, according to a new survey out Tuesday morning.

A whopping 25% of respondents answering a survey from Labaton Sucharow and the University of Notre Dame admitted they would illegally use non-public information to make a $US10 million gain, if they knew there was no chance they’d get caught.

In 2013, that number was only 24%.

Men are more likely to break the law to make a buck, than women, according to the study: 27% of males said they would take the risk to make $US10 million, compared to 22% of women.

This disparity is even more pronounced in the UK: more than one-third of males admitted they would break the law for a financial windfall, compared to just 23% of women.

Younger employees were more likely to make big risks to make big gains: 32% of those with less than a decade of experience also said they would likely engage in insider trading to make $US10 million in gains, if they knew they wouldn’t get caught.

The survey also concluded that 17% of respondents believe it is “unlikely” top bosses would tell enforcement about illegal activity.

Labaton Sucharow Less experienced employees are much more likely to commit insider trading violations.

