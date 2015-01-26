11 Things Every Professional Woman Should Keep At Her Desk

At least in the world of finance, you can count on spending a lot of time at your desk. Actually, you’re pretty much going to live there.
And even if you’re not in a profession that forces you to take up residency at your desk, unexpected meetings and emergencies happen.
That’s why it’s important to always be prepared whether you have to step out in a sudden rain shower or happen to be meeting a date later that night.
So here’s our list of ideas for accessories for what every professional women should bring to the office.
You can get these at your local drug store or order them online. They contain almost everything you need in the event of disaster -- like a button falling off your shirt, major shoe scuffing, stain and lint removers.
Life is hard.
Grab one here for $US14.99.
Flats are essential for women who stand on their feet all day.
The one problem is flats can come off as unprofessional or immature. A solution is to pick a pair with nice hardware.
Try Tory Burch, Lanvin, Chanel or Ferragamo flats. You can pick up the Stuart Wetizman's pictured here for $US149.
If you work at a place where you can get away with wearing flats, then you should keep a pair of heels handy for after work shmoozing, or in case you need to go into a meeting that requires heels.
If you don't want the entire emergency kit, at least grab this.
You can purchase this pink sponge at almost any drugstore. It's useful for removing deodorant stains from your black dresses.
Or just pick it on Amazon for $US6.99.
Keep a cardigan (preferably black) at your desk. Offices get chilly. Plus, a cardigan can make any more relaxed business casual look seem more professional.
It doesn't have to be anything fancy either, since you're leaving it at the office.
The one pictured is $US14.99 at H&M.
You might not have time to get a mani, but you can always give yourself a quick touch up at your desk.
Formal X has a line called Translucents with shades in every colour.
Pick some up from Sephora for $US10.99.
If you're working late hours and don't have time to wash your hair, keep a bottle of baby powder handy.
'It magically makes it look like you just did your hair,' says on Wall Street woman who keeps some at her desk.
But make sure you're not using it all the time. Nothing replaces a washing, and this stuff can dry out your hair.
Grab Alterna's dry shampoo (pictured) for $US22 from Sephora.
Sometimes you leave your house thinking your hair looks good, and by the time you've arrived at your desk, everything has changed.
I those situations, make sure you're prepared to pull your hair back.
Besides, if you get it right you can look pretty glam, actually.
