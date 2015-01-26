11 Things Every Professional Woman Should Keep At Her Desk

At least in the world of finance, you can count on spending a lot of time at your desk. Actually, you’re pretty much going to live there.

And even if you’re not in a profession that forces you to take up residency at your desk, unexpected meetings and emergencies happen.

That’s why it’s important to always be prepared whether you have to step out in a sudden rain shower or happen to be meeting a date later that night.

So here’s our list of ideas for accessories for what every professional women should bring to the office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.