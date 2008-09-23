Wall Street Wobbles Boost Wall Street Media

The last few weeks haven’t been kind to Wall Street. But as we’ve noted before, the turmoil has been good — at least for now — for the media outlets that cover Wall Street.



Here’s a graphic representation: A Compete “velocity” chart that shows “the relative change in daily attention” at News Corp.’s (NWS) Wall Street Journal and Pearson’s (PSO) Financial Times:

But neither newspaper’s site has seen the relative growth in the last 45 days that Wall Street tabloid Dealbreaker has achieved. Good news for us: Dealbreaker editor John Carney — who’s broken several stories in the last few weeks — is joining us tomorrow for his first day as editor of our sister site, Clusterstock.

See Also:

Yahoo’s TechTicker Trounces Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money”

Trying To Make Sense of The Brokerage Bust

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.