Meet The Wives Of Wall Street

Photo: Nick Harvey/ Getty Images
We feel like we know Louis Bacon, Steve Schwarzman and Jamie Dimon to a certain extent because we read about them in the news all the time.But we really don’t know much about their wives at all, and that feels a little odd.
We’ve found that many of the hedge fund honchos, private equity titans and bank CEOs are married to some really remarkable women.
During our research, we found a fashion designer, an economist, several entrepreneurs and philanthropists.
Now let’s meet Wall Street’s wives.
Name: Penny Gorman (Pendleton Dedman)
About: She graduated from Smith College and worked in investment banking, according to a wedding announcement in the New York Times.
Name: Judith Dimon (Judith Ellen Kent)
About: Jamie Dimon and Judith met while they were at Harvard Business School. They were married in 1983, according to a New York Times' wedding announcement.
She's earned her bachelor's degree from Tulane University and her master's degree in organisation psychology from Catholic University.
The Dimons have three daughters -- Julia, Laura and Kara Leigh.
Name: Laura Blankfein (Laura Susan Jacobs)
About: She graduated from the Fieldston School and magna cum laude from Barnard College, and received her law degree from Georgetown University, according to an engagement announcement in the New York Times.
She's a former corporate lawyer and worked at Phillips, Nizer, Benjamin, Krim & Ballon in New York.
The Blankfeins have three children -- Alex, Jonathan and Rachel.
Name: Joan Weill (Joan Mosher)
About: When Weill was 21 years old he came home from Cornell to visit and that's when he met Joan, a student at Brooklyn College at the time. It was Weill's aunt who told him about Joan.
Their first date was April Fool's Day, 1954 and it went so well Weill told his friends he was going to marry her one day. She ended up being the one who proposed, according to a profile of the Weills in the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Weills are retired and have two adult children and four grandchildren.
Name: Swati Pandit
About: We couldn't really find much about Swati, but we were able to find this photograph of her with Vikram.
According to a New York Magazine article from 2009, one of Pandit's colleagues told the reporter that no one had seen her at a work function where people would bring their spouses.
The Pandits have two kids--Rahul and Maya.
Name: Marie-Josée Kravis (Marie-Josée Drouin)
About: Marie-Josée is a well-known Canadian economist specializing in public policy. She was the executive director of the Hudson Institute of Montreal. She is currently a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and vice chair of the board of trustees, according to her bio.
She's also the president of the Museum of Modern Art's board of trustees.
She's Kravis's third wife. They were married in 1994 in a ceremony in the Metropolitan Club of New York, which they announced later during a dinner with friends and family, according to an article in the New York Times.
Name: Christine Schwarzman (Christine Hearst)
About: She's the daughter of an NYC firefighter and she grew up on Long Island. She's also a former intellectual property lawyer.
Christine married Schwarzman a few years after divorcing Austin Hearst, a Hearst publishing heir.
Name: Gabrielle de Heinrich Sacconaghi
About: She's a native of Canada who works as a consultant for art buyers.
She graduated from McGill University and she received her master's in international relations from Cambridge.
They were married in a civil ceremony in 2007, according to the New York Times.
Name: Lisa Perry (Lisa Rachel Newberger)
About: Lisa is a fashion designer who moved to New York to attend Fashion Institute of Technology. She's known for making dresses with 1960s inspired silhouettes and colours and she has a flagship store located on Madison Avenue.
She previously worked as actress for television commercials and on the radio, according to her wedding announcement in the New York Times from 1985. When she was working as an acress she went by 'Lisa Newman' in her professional life.
Name: Madeleine A. Pickens (Madeleine Paulson)
About: She was born in Iraq to a British father and a Lebanese mother and immigrated to the U.S. where she eventually became a U.S. citizen.
She owns the Del Mar Country Club, which she bought in 2007 for $35 million. She's also a big philanthropist focusing much of her charity work on animal welfare, especially saving America's wild mustangs.
They were married in 2005.
Source: Nevada Magazine
Name: Lisa Maria Falcone
About: She is the founder of entertainment company Everest Entertainment, which produces films, according to the company's website.
According to a profile in WMagazine, she grew up in Spanish Harlem to a single mother on welfare. When she was a teenager an agent discovered her and she started modelling. Lisa met Phil at a restaurant when she was in her 20s and they eventually got married. At first they were sleeping on an air mattress, but these days they live in a $50 million mansion on Fifth Avenue.
The Falcones have twin daughters. They also have pets, including a pet pig named Wilbur, who Lisa says can play the piano and spins for Cheerios, according to her profile in WMagazine.
Name: Alexandra Cohen (Alexandra Garcia)
About: She was a single mum of Puerto Rican descent who grew up in Washington Heights. They met through a dating service in 1991 after he divorced his first wife.
She married Cohen in 1992 and they have four children together.
Name: Sonia Tudor Jones (Sonia Klein)
About: She's a former Australian fashion model. She's also a big yogi and has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. In fact, she's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner and the JOIS Yoga studios founder, which teaches Ashtanga.
They have four children.
Name: Cheryl Einhorn (Cheryl Beth Strauss)
About: According to an engagement announcement in the New York Times, Cheryl graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University.
She's an award-winning financial reporter who is currently working as a media consultant, according to a bio on Columbia Business School's website. She's also an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and an adjunct at the Columbia Business School.
The Einhorns have three children.
Name: Gail Icahn (Gail Golden)
About: Carl Icahn married his longtime assistant Gail Golden in 1999 after divorcing his first wife Liba. Gail and Carl had been living with each other since 1993 when he separated from Liba.
Gail is the co-founder of Gutsy Women Travel, an online company that arranges luxury trips for women.
Name: Tamiko Bolton
About: Bolton is the daughter of a nurse and a retired naval officer, according to DealBook. She graduated from the University of Utah and holds an MBA from the University of Miami. She's an entrepreneur who started an Internet vitamin/dietary supplement sales company and now she runs a web-based yoga education business.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.