What The Richest People On Wall Street's Charity Donations Say About Them

Wall Street CEO’s and hedge fund managers are loaded.



One of the ways they stay that way is with charity tax write offs. Most of Wall Street’s donations are pretty run-of-the-mill. Fighting poverty. Ending hunger. Aiding education.

But some of them invest a large chunk of their time and money to causes they really care about.

You can tell the difference because the causes they donate to are random and specific, like spiritual awareness or golf – you’d have to be a big fan of the cause to donate.

So we’ve deduced what some of Wall Street’s richest REALLY care about, based on their quirky charity donations.

