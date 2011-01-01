Your New Year's Resolution: Get Fit Like These Wall Street Fat Cats

The number one New Year’s resolution is to lose weight.
Neel Kashkari and Jamie Dimon have done it and there are many more traders, CEOs, and hedge fund managers who have done a great job losing weight despite demanding careers and junk food-filled offices.
What great guys to model your own New Year’s diet after!
Marcus had a weakness for Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
When his hedge fund MarcStone lost $65 million in 2001, Marcus vowed to make a comeback. He started a new hedge fund, M2, and lost 45 lbs.
Griffin gained 20 pounds as his funds lost $9 billion in 2008.
Then Citadel rebounded 56 per cent through September and he trimmed back down.
Galorath, founder and CEO of software company Galorath Inc, stopped exercising after he was 40.
Then he ditched office snacks, started a 1,000 calorie/day diet and lost 100 pounds.
Image Credit: The Wall Street Journal
Back in the day, Blankfein used to be chubby. Now he's revamped his entire image and slimmed down a lot.
Maybe in exchange for God's work, God gave Blankfein zero-calorie Manna?
Irace (right) lost his job on the bond desk, he dropped 40 pounds and moved back to Long Island to teach.
Stanford is in jail for alleged fraud, which is horrible. But on the upside, he has lost 40 lbs behind bars.
Before she interviewed at Citi in 2006, Armine, now the bank's CCO, took up boxing and lost 45 pounds. Maybe she could spar with...
Image credit: Citi
When Sandy Weill fired Dimon from Citi in 1998, he started boxing.
He says, 'I got in shape and burned off the excess anger and energy.'
Being in charge of $700 billion was horrible for Neel Kashkari's health.
Hank Paulson told him he was fat. Kashkari says his 'biceps felt like bags of jello.' And he used to be one of the sexiest men alive!
Then he moved to the woods, started mountain biking, and lost 20 lbs.
Soon after Kyle Bass made his greatest trade to-date, shorting subprime a la John Paulson and the small bunch, Hayman Advisors' Kyle Bass lost a pretty significant amount of weight.
Congrats to him!
Then there's the ex Lehman CEO Dick Fuld, who doesn't need to diet.
He burns up every calorie using sheer, natural intensity. Execs used to order him a mid-morning snack to keep him going, ribs.
Everyone else - good luck and Happy New Year!
Oh, and if you've had too much health, check out where Wall Street guys get drunk -- >
