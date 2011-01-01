Your New Year's Resolution: Get Fit Like These Wall Street Fat Cats

The number one New Year’s resolution is to lose weight.



Neel Kashkari and Jamie Dimon have done it and there are many more traders, CEOs, and hedge fund managers who have done a great job losing weight despite demanding careers and junk food-filled offices.

What great guys to model your own New Year’s diet after!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.