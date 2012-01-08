Brunch Conversation: The Stories Everyone Will Be Talking About This Weekend

Try talking to someone at over cocktails about Richard Cordray, Freddie Mac, the SEC’s new settlement guidelines or any of the other weighty headlines of the week and their eyes will glaze over.
Start with a how Christian Bale explains the financial crisis, why a commercial with a squealing pig makes your head want to explode or Jon Corzine’s French real estate adventures and things will go much better.
Shucks! Looks Like CFTC Doesn't Want You To Trade Based On The Presidential Race
Investors hoping to make official, regulated bets on the presidential election outcome later this year are out of luck for now.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced yesterday it would put a proposal submitted by the North American Derivatives Exchange--or Nadex--in December to allow trading of 'political events contracts' under a 90-day review, according to Reuters. If the Commission had approved the action, trading of these options contracts linked to the results of this year's presidential election would have been begun today on the exchange.
A Short, Open Letter To GEICO About Their Pig Commercial
GEICO, how could you?
Your lizard is fine. Tired, but harmless. This pig though, he's harmful. His shrill little 'whee' rings in our ears long after we turn off Bloomberg or CNBC.
2 Weeks Before MF Global's Bankruptcy, Jon Corzine And His Wife Went French Chateau Shopping
Corzine obviously really didn't see it coming.
The most recent issue of Vanity Fair on the disgraced former CEO of MF Global has revealed that Corzine, along with wife Sharon Elghanayan had attended a party in Paris just two weeks before MF Global filed for bankruptcy and told guests about their intentions to buy a chateau on the French Riviera, according to the New York Post.
The Most Difficult Part Of Being In The Calabrian Mafia? How To Invest All The Money
Andreas Ulrich has an in-depth look at exactly how the Calabrian Mafia, known as the 'Ndrangheta, operate in Germany, over at Der Spiegel.
You may have heard of the 'Ndrangheta. Like their Sicilian counterparts, the Mafia, they are a criminal brotherhood. However, unlike the mafia, the group, from the nearby Italian region of Calabria, rely on strict blood-relationships rather than a pyramid structure (hence less informants) -- and they're growing rapidly.
Warren Buffett Will Now Be Taking His Hidden Talent To China
Warren Buffett has decided to grace China with his musical talents--the investment genius and head of Berkshire Hathaway has recorded a video of himself playing guitar and singing for China's annual Lunar New Year gala, according to various media sources.
Expenses Watch 2012: Don't Bill Clients For Porn And Escorts
Being able to expense stuff is great, no question. And no industry quite takes this to heart like the financial industry.
Expenses are an ingrained part of the culture and even the slightest change in policy can devastate employee morale.
When I worked at a bank and the limit for expensing dinner in the office dropped by $5, I was momentarily crushed. Moments later, I sensed a growing shallowness in my daily life.
I have since recovered and live a meaningful life, but imagine how James Hazen feels.
Back In September, MF Global Came Up With A Super Secret Plan To Save The Company
Reuters is reporting that in September of 2011, nearly two months before MF Global filed for bankruptcy, the brokerage had been in talks with Bank of New York Mellon to merge the two institution's clearinghouse businesses
.
