A classic Wall Street TV show is getting closer to its former glory

Iconic financial TV show “Wall Street Week” is close to a global distribution deal, according to people familiar with the situation.

The show had its highest-ratings on Sunday, September 13th, averaging 88,000 adult viewers in four markets (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC), according to data from Rentrak.

Among the most critical viewer demographic — adults ages 24-54 — “Wall Street Week” averaged 46,000 viewers.

All those eyeballs have networks interested in making the show bigger — as big as it was when it was a household name hosted by Louis Rukeyser and airing on PBS from 1970 to 2005.

The revived “Wall Street Week” debuted back in April. It currently airs on Sundays on FOX affiliate stations in New York City, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. You can also watch full episodes on the show’s website.

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, said he would bring back “Wall Street Week” in May 2014. Scaramucci hosts alongside former Morgan Stanley Wealth Management vice chairman, Gary Kaminsky.

Both of them spent many years on CNBC’s airwaves.

