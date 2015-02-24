Now we know when the most iconic Wall Street show in decades is coming back on air

Wall Street has been buzzing about this since last spring — the return of iconic show “Wall Street Week”, revamped by Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and featuring an all-star roster of guests.

Now, after months of speculation, we finally have a premier date.

The first episode will air on Sunday morning, April 19th on local television stations in major U.S. markets including New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago and San Francisco. Anyone outside those areas will be able to stream the show from anywhere in the world on WallStreetWeek.com.

“We’re controlling the show from start to finish,” Scaramucci said in the phone call with Business Insider. “The goal is to be very new age… to distribute and develop the information the way people digest it. It’s a must-see weekly, and however you want to see it we’ll make it available to you.”

When “Wall Street Week” aired on PBS from 1970 to 2005 and it was a must-watch. Originally hosted by Louis Rukeyser, it featured discussions on the most important financial news of the day with investors, CEOs and policy-makers.

SkyBridge’s new version will use Scaramucci’s storied Rolodex to do the same thing, with a modern, digital twist.

From the beginning SkyBridge’s vision was to make this iteration of “Wall Street Week” a meeting of new media ideas — like making content available on demand and distributing it digitally — and a classic format of high level production and star guests.

This approach has ruffled some feathers in the world of money media. SkyBridge nabbed former CNBC producers Raymond Borelli and Susan Krakower to build Wall Street Week in-house. At CNBC, Krakower developed popular shows “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” and “Fast Money”.

After the news that Krakower would leave CNBC for SkyBridge came out in May, CNBC and Scaramucci — who was a contributor on the network and gave it exclusive rights to his massive SALT Conference in Las Vegas — parted ways.

“If you see what Susan’s done, she really broke the mould,” Scaramucci said. “Her programming sensibilities have forged new ground.”

And while the show’s guest list won’t be made public for a few weeks, SkyBridge has released the names of the executives and investors on its advisory board. In a word, the list is stacked. It includes Leon Cooperman, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Omega Advisors; Mario Gabelli, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Gabelli Asset Management; Marc Lasry, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Avenue Capital Group; Gary Kaminsky, Vice Chairman, Morgan Stanley; Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; and more.

“The reason why people are interested is because there’s a lot of history with the show, there’s nostalgia,” Scaramucci said, adding that his advisory board would certainly have stints on the half hour program as guests.

Maybe SkyBridge will even keep the theme music.

Watch the throw-back Wall Street Week intro below:

