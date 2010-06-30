Wall Street: We Don't Think Hulu's New Subscription Service Will Crush Netflix But We're Not Really Sure

He looks so nice. Why would he ever want to kill anybody?

Barclay’s Doug Anmuth weighs in on the impact of Hulu‘s new subscription service “Plus” on Netflix. Doug’s pretty sure Hulu won’t hurt Netflix.



For the reasons Doug outlines and others (such as cable co conflicts), we’re VERY sure Hulu won’t hurt Netflix.

But the new offering will create some uncertainty for a while, and that will freak some investors out.

Doug Anmuth:

Yesterday Hulu announced the launch of its anticipated subscription offering, Hulu Plus. While we do not expect Hulu Plus to materially impact Netflix subscriber growth, we believe it is the first credible competitive subscription offering and we think it can win some subscribers that are heavily focused on TV content. Hulu Plus’ early distribution to the TV is also better than we anticipated.

§ Hulu Plus offers subscribers full seasons of many current broadcast TV shows from ABC, Fox, & NBC & provides access to back seasons & full runs of many other TV shows for $9.99/month.

§ Initial CE distribution through Samsung TVs & Blu-ray players, Apple’s iPad, iPhone 3GS, & iPod Touch 3rd generation devices. Sony PS3 should be on board this summer and Sony and Vizio TVs & Blu-rays this fall. Xbox 360 expected early 2011.

§ NFLX has deeper content offering through DVD-by-mail & streaming movies, but expectations are high going forward & there is little margin for error or for anything that could potentially dampen NFLX’s projected subscriber trajectory. We maintain our 2-Equal Weight & $91 PT based on 24x 2011E PF EPS of $3.80.

