'WALL STREET VS.YOU': Elizabeth Warren's Campaign Fundraises Off Scott Brown's Wall Street Haul

Consumer advocate and Massachusetts Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign just sent out this email asking donors to help match Wall Street donations to Republican Sen. Scott Brown.With the subject line “Wall Street vs. You,” the email says that Brown will be feted by financial industry lobbyists tonight, rallying grassroots donors to meet Brown’s expected $50,000 haul.



Warren, who was instrumental in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has made her career about “standing up to Wall Street and the big banks,” the email adds.

The full email is below:

As soon as Elizabeth announced she was taking her fight for working families to the U.S. Senate, the big corporate lobbyists and Wall Street titans made abundantly clear what they were going to do to our campaign.

In fact, it’s as clear as a recent headline in Politico: “Wall Street Readies Assault on Elizabeth Warren.”

That assault is starting now. Today, Scott Brown will be the guest of honour at a fundraiser hosted by lobbyists from some of the biggest firms on Wall Street, expected to contribute $50,000 or more — in one night — to Brown’s campaign.

It’s up to people like you and me to help Elizabeth fight back. Let’s match Wall Street’s big bucks for Scott Brown by raising $50,000 from the grassroots to support Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for middle-class families.

Click here to make your first contribution of $5 now: Stand with Elizabeth Warren for hard-working families and help us show Wall Street their attacks only make usstronger.

Last year, Forbes Magazine named Scott Brown one of Wall Street’s favourite congressmen, and it’s no surprise that Wall Street is coming after Elizabeth and all of us by raising big bucks for Scott Brown. We have to fight back.

We can stand up to the big banks and Wall Street lobbyists and stand up for middle class families — by standing with Elizabeth Warren today.

Contribute $5 now: Let’s match Scott Brown’s big Wall Street fundraiser with Elizabeth Warren’s big grassroots support — by midnight tonight.

Elizabeth has worked her whole life to make sure the hard-working families of Massachusetts and America get better opportunities and a chance to get ahead — by standing up to Wall Street and the big banks.

With your help, that’s what she’ll do in the United States Senate.

Thank you for your support today,

Mary Liz Ganley

Finance Team

Elizabeth for MA

