Why 13 Young Analysts Picked Wall Street Over Silicon Valley

The battle rages on.
Wall Street and Silicon Valley keep fighting for the top graduates.
Students are increasingly waving good-bye to Wall Street… the tech industry just keeps getting more and more alluring.
And banks are getting nervous. Some have started to raise junior banker salaries, and others have cut hours — hoping to attract and retain the top talent.
Still, some graduates are still heading to Wall Street, and Business Insider wanted to know why.
So we’ve asked some recent grads why they chose Wall Street over Silicon Valley — even though tech is the industry du jour.
'I had to take the computer science intro class for the engineering requirement. Holy ****, it was the hardest class I ever took in my life. I was up until 4 AM trying to get those problem sets done.'
First year analyst, bulge bracket bank
'A lot of my frat's alumni worked at (a big bulge bracket bank). It just seemed like... the most direct path for me. I actually secured my summer analyst gig by December.'
First year analyst, bulge bracket bank
(Business Insider note: Summer analyst offers are not typically made until the second semester -- after the recruiting season.)
'Do you remember what websites looked like in the 90s? Nobody needs that today. Anything I'll be able to do in tech today, won't matter in 20 -- no -- 10 years. But if banks made it through 2008, then they're around for the long run.'
First year analyst, bulge bracket bank
'Finance plays to my strengths. I personally could never design the next flying-car-computer thing, but I can work on the financial deals and mergers for those companies.'
Analyst, bulge bracket bank
'Everyone hates on Wall Street. But you know what, I actually like the job. Haters gonna hate.'
Second year analyst, bulge bracket bank
