Why 13 Young Analysts Picked Wall Street Over Silicon Valley

The battle rages on.

Wall Street and Silicon Valley keep fighting for the top graduates.

Students are increasingly waving good-bye to Wall Street… the tech industry just keeps getting more and more alluring.

And banks are getting nervous. Some have started to raise junior banker salaries, and others have cut hours — hoping to attract and retain the top talent.

Still, some graduates are still heading to Wall Street, and Business Insider wanted to know why.

So we’ve asked some recent grads why they chose Wall Street over Silicon Valley — even though tech is the industry du jour.

The computer science intro class was 'the hardest class ever.' 'I had to take the computer science intro class for the engineering requirement. Holy ****, it was the hardest class I ever took in my life. I was up until 4 AM trying to get those problem sets done.' First year analyst, bulge bracket bank Everyone in the family worked in finance. 'Both my father and grandfather worked at banks, and I went into college assuming I would do the same. I grew up knowing a lot about the industry. I never thought about going into tech... Or being a doctor or lawyer, or anything like that.' Second year analyst, bulge bracket bank There's a strong fraternity alumni network connected to some banks. 'A lot of my frat's alumni worked at (a big bulge bracket bank). It just seemed like... the most direct path for me. I actually secured my summer analyst gig by December.' First year analyst, bulge bracket bank (Business Insider note: Summer analyst offers are not typically made until the second semester -- after the recruiting season.) Investment banking is a stable long-term career, while tech changes fast. 'Do you remember what websites looked like in the 90s? Nobody needs that today. Anything I'll be able to do in tech today, won't matter in 20 -- no -- 10 years. But if banks made it through 2008, then they're around for the long run.' First year analyst, bulge bracket bank Wall Street works plays better to their strengths. 'Finance plays to my strengths. I personally could never design the next flying-car-computer thing, but I can work on the financial deals and mergers for those companies.' Analyst, bulge bracket bank And surprise, surprise -- some people 'actually' like their banking job. 'Everyone hates on Wall Street. But you know what, I actually like the job. Haters gonna hate.' Second year analyst, bulge bracket bank And if you happen to be dating one of these young financiers, here are the... 15 Signs It's Time To Break Up With A Wall Streeter>

