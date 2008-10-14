Wall Street Undead To Rise Again On Saturday

“I feel like we’re living in a financial version of The Sixth Sense,” a young woman told us during Friday night’s Red Sox game. “We’re all dead and we don’t know it yet.”



When the kind of pretty young things who should be thinking about their legs start grabbing you by the lapels to talk about accounting issues (or starts proposing marriage to financial bloggers), it’s a clear sign that the financial panic is reaching a crescendo. (Although we were flattered by the proposal.) But the young lady had no idea how quickly her idea of the walking dead of Wall Street was about to be realised.

A few hundredzombies are set to a bar in midtown Manhattan on Saturday around noon. It is Zombiecon 2008, the fourth annual edition of the pre-Halloween flash mob. But this year has a theme near and dear to our hearts. It’s called, “ZOMBIECON 08: RISE OF THE UNDEAD I-BANKERS.”

“For those of you still deciding on a costume, imagine 2008 in the heart of the end times. Banks closed. Wall Street crumbled. Jobs, gas and food became scarce and automobiles useless. Grocery shelves are dishearteningly bare and jokes about the next Great Depression aren’t funny anymore. And then the zombie attacks began,” the official invitation explains.

It goes on to give a lot of suggestions on how to embody the theme.

“Great costume ideas include zombie stock broker, zombie bull market, zombie Brooklyn food co-op manager, zombie Lehman Brothers, zombie modern Depression farmer, zombie former CEO, zombie GW Bush, zombie socialite (trampled to death by the zombie rabble) as well as the usual excellent zombie celebrities. Given these are the end times, zombie jesus, zombie angels and zombie satan are also topical possibilities.”

Last year, CNET reporter Caroline McCarthy reported from Zombiecon 2007. In the meantime, Barry Ritholtz should probably add this to his list of signs of a market bottom.

