Wall Street Tycoons Flocked To Andrew Ross Sorkin's Book Party

The big joke about the party for the publication of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big to Fail

was that we would all get to see who Sorkin’s sources were.



And it turns out now we know: everyone is a source for Sorkin.

The party was thrown last night at the Monkey Bar in midtown Manhattan, hosted by Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter. It was overflowing with Wall Street’s biggest movers and shakers. More than one person remarked that it reminded them of Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman’s over-the-top birthday party in early 2007. It sure seemed like it is OK for Wall Street to party again.

Here’s a list of the people we spotted:

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO. of JPMorgan Chase

John Mack, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley

Colm Kelleher, CFO of Morgan Stanley

Jack Welch, chairman and CEO of GE, and his wife Suzy Wetlaufer

Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of IAC/Interactive Corp

David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square

Neil Barsky of Alson Capital

Jonathan grey of Blackstone

Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel

Dan Loeb of Third Point

Steve Rattner, the former car czar

Ron Perelman, the famous “corporate raider”

Meredith Whitney of Meredith Whitney Advisory Group

Rob Kindler, Morgan Stanley M&A chief

Brian Grazer, the movie producer

Greg Fleming, the former president of Merrill Lynch

Jimmy Lee of JP Morgan Chase

Lucas van Praag, the mouth of Goldman Sachs

Gary Parr of Lazard

Rodge Cohen of Sullivan & Cromwell

Rob Spatt of Simpson Thatcher

Jonathan Nelson from Providence Equity Partners

Teddy Forstmann, billionaire takeover dude

Stuart Epstein, top Morgan Stanley media M&A guy

Paul Taubman, also Morgan Stanley M&A

Katie Baker, Goldman Sachs wealth management

There were also a bunch of notable journalists at the party.

Becky Quick, Carl Quintanilla and Maria Bartiromo of CNBC

Jonathan Wald, the former head of CNBC

Duff McDonald, author of Last Man Standing

Larry Ingrassia, Michael De La Merced, Eric Dash and Zachary Kouwe of the New York Times

Bryan Burrough, Bethany McLean, and Vicky Ward of Vanity Fair

Charlie Rose of PBS

Norm Pearlstine of Bloomberg

Nick Denton, the founder of Gawker Media

John Gapper, Financial Times

Rob Cox, Breaking Views,

Jesse Eisinger, ProPublica,

Robin Sidel, Sue Craig and Peter Lattman from the Wall Street Journal

Bess Levin of Dealbreaker

And, of course, there was our Business Insider crew, including me, Joe Weisenthal and Erin Geiger Smith.

Duff McDonald has written up a briefing on the party for Vanity Fair, complete with pictures. He says that the party proves that Sorkin is more powerful than the president of the United States.

“While a number of media outlets have speculated in highfalutin editorial tones about why there weren’t more grateful-to-be-bailed-out Wall Street fat cats attending Barack Obama’s twin fundraisers last night in New York, it turns out the answer was simple: the president wasn’t the biggest draw in town,” Duff writes.

Warren Buffett didn’t make the trip from Omaha but he sent an enormous telegram congratulating Sorkin. Notably absent from the party: current or former AIG bigs, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and anyone at all from Bank of America.

Jamie Dimon was the first of the bigs to arrive at the party and the first to leave. That’s symbolic of something but we’re not quite sure what. The early bird gets the worm?

(Disclosure: If you click the links above to Sorkin or McDonald’s book and buy something, Amazon kicks back a bit to The Business Insider. Payola!)

