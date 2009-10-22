Wall Street Tycoons Flocked To Andrew Ross Sorkin's Book Party

The big joke about the party for the publication of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big to Fail
was that we would all get to see who Sorkin’s sources were.
And it turns out now we know: everyone is a source for Sorkin.
The party was thrown last night at the Monkey Bar in midtown Manhattan, hosted by Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter. It was overflowing with Wall Street’s biggest movers and shakers. More than one person remarked that it reminded them of Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman’s over-the-top birthday party in early 2007. It sure seemed like it is OK for Wall Street to party again.
Here’s a list of the people we spotted:
- Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO. of JPMorgan Chase
- John Mack, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley
- Colm Kelleher, CFO of Morgan Stanley
- Jack Welch, chairman and CEO of GE, and his wife Suzy Wetlaufer
- Barry Diller, chairman and CEO of IAC/Interactive Corp
- David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group
- Bill Ackman of Pershing Square
- Neil Barsky of Alson Capital
- Jonathan grey of Blackstone
- Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel
- Dan Loeb of Third Point
- Steve Rattner, the former car czar
- Ron Perelman, the famous “corporate raider”
- Meredith Whitney of Meredith Whitney Advisory Group
- Rob Kindler, Morgan Stanley M&A chief
- Brian Grazer, the movie producer
- Greg Fleming, the former president of Merrill Lynch
- Jimmy Lee of JP Morgan Chase
- Lucas van Praag, the mouth of Goldman Sachs
- Gary Parr of Lazard
- Rodge Cohen of Sullivan & Cromwell
- Rob Spatt of Simpson Thatcher
- Jonathan Nelson from Providence Equity Partners
- Teddy Forstmann, billionaire takeover dude
- Stuart Epstein, top Morgan Stanley media M&A guy
- Paul Taubman, also Morgan Stanley M&A
- Katie Baker, Goldman Sachs wealth management
There were also a bunch of notable journalists at the party.
- Becky Quick, Carl Quintanilla and Maria Bartiromo of CNBC
- Jonathan Wald, the former head of CNBC
- Duff McDonald, author of Last Man Standing
- Larry Ingrassia, Michael De La Merced, Eric Dash and Zachary Kouwe of the New York Times
- Bryan Burrough, Bethany McLean, and Vicky Ward of Vanity Fair
- Charlie Rose of PBS
- Norm Pearlstine of Bloomberg
- Nick Denton, the founder of Gawker Media
- John Gapper, Financial Times
- Rob Cox, Breaking Views,
- Jesse Eisinger, ProPublica,
- Robin Sidel, Sue Craig and Peter Lattman from the Wall Street Journal
- Bess Levin of Dealbreaker
And, of course, there was our Business Insider crew, including me, Joe Weisenthal and Erin Geiger Smith.
Duff McDonald has written up a briefing on the party for Vanity Fair, complete with pictures. He says that the party proves that Sorkin is more powerful than the president of the United States.
“While a number of media outlets have speculated in highfalutin editorial tones about why there weren’t more grateful-to-be-bailed-out Wall Street fat cats attending Barack Obama’s twin fundraisers last night in New York, it turns out the answer was simple: the president wasn’t the biggest draw in town,” Duff writes.
Warren Buffett didn’t make the trip from Omaha but he sent an enormous telegram congratulating Sorkin. Notably absent from the party: current or former AIG bigs, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and anyone at all from Bank of America.
Jamie Dimon was the first of the bigs to arrive at the party and the first to leave. That’s symbolic of something but we’re not quite sure what. The early bird gets the worm?
(Disclosure: If you click the links above to Sorkin or McDonald’s book and buy something, Amazon kicks back a bit to The Business Insider. Payola!)
