This BAML Triathlete Trader Organizes Spin Classes For His Team, And Everyone's In A Better Mood

Fallon carrying his daughter across the finish line at the NYC half-marathon

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Fallon

Bank of America Merrill Lynch trader Tim Fallon has lost count of how many triathlons he’s completed, but he estimates it’s somewhere around 75.”I try to do six, seven, or eight a year and then maybe two marathons,” Fallon explained with an ease fitting of a trip to the grocery store, hardly his annual calender of Olympic Distance triathlons.



And maybe that’s because Fallon has this routine down pat; the 36-year-old director of CMO trading has been racing these 1.5 km swim–40 km bike–10 km run events since 2004.

As these things tend to happen, it was a friend who brought Fallon to his first race.

“My friend got me into it, he said this something he thought I would really like,” Fallon explained. “I had a bad race, I saw guys who shouldn’t have beat me, beat me.”

Bad race or not, Fallon was hooked, and determined not to let these guys beat him again.

“It’s kind of like a snowball, you want to work out harder. You become a better version of yourself,” he explained. “And there are tertiary benefits. You start sleeping better, moving better, eating better. From a health standpoint, these things really turned everything around.”

Though these benefits are hardly surprising for a triathlete, the way they’ve pervaded Fallon’s professional life is. At BAML, Fallon has set up spinning classes two mornings a week and often brings clients to classes in the evenings. As far as he can tell, the morning classes put everyone who goes in a “noticeably better mood.”

These classes help Fallon balance his work and training schedules, but alone, they’re not enough. Fallon typically wakes up between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. and does cardio and weight training before heading into the office. He sees his racing habit as a great “competitive outlet,” and often runs into people with similar professional backgrounds.

As for what keeps him going? Fallon often runs for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).

“When you’re going for a 20 mile race, and you have four miles left, you don’t want to let yourself down, but you can’t let your charity down,” he explained. “It’s a good pressure.”

Fallon told us there might be an Ironman race down the road, but for now, what’s most important is getting ready for the birth of his second child.

