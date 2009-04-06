Wall Street, Toy Stores Worried Pixar Is Making Good Movies

Sure, Pixar has been the leading animation studio in Hollywood as for the past decade or so. But now investors, analysts and toy retailers are worried that its movies are too artsy and not geared enough toward pushing merchandise.



The New York Times delves into the new worries around Pixar’s soon-to-be-released Up, a $175 million production that is being screened to high praise ahead of it May 29 debut in theatres.

Still, says Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz: “The worries keep coming despite Pixar’s track record, because each film it delivers seems to be less commercial than the last.”

The other worry comes from Target and Wal-Mart, which say they won’t be selling much Up merchandise and toy companies won’t be making much, either.

