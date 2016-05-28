Saudi Arabia, China, and Howard Marks: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Every now and then when markets get confusing and no one knows what’s coming up next, economists and analysts start throwing a word around to describe how they feel.

And lo, the new hot buzzword in global finance is “exhaustion.”

Elsewhere in macro news, there’s only one way for China to escape a debt-deflation trap. This is Saudi Arabia’s ‘Achilles’ heel’. And the last generation of economic policies may have been a complete failure.

In politics, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton agree on one huge thing — and Wall Street knows it. If you want to know who’s going to win in November’s US presidential election, just look at stocks.

And billionaire Howard Marks just skewered US politicians claiming they will “bring back the jobs.”

Too many stocks are priced at more than $200 a share, and that’s a problem for market participation.

We’re fast approaching intern season on Wall Street. With that in mind, here’s 5 tips from a former Goldman Sachs intern for surviving your first stint on Wall Street, and 10 tips for interns from hedge fund giant Citadel.

And here’s everything you need to know to land your dream job on Wall Street.

Lastly, here’s how to get to the secret spot that just opened in Central Park for the first time since the 1930s.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Facebook’s WhatsApp could make or break this hot tech IPO –Hot communications startup Twilio filed to go public, which means that we’re getting our first serious look into its financials.

Some shareholders of TheStreet say its board makes Kim Jong Un look like Thomas Jefferson – Some shareholders of financial-news website TheStreet.com compared its board to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Here’s why the Treasury market has been acting so weird – The S&P 500 has rallied more than 14% off its February lows as money has rushed back into riskier assets amid a pickup in US economic data.

The US economy was better than we thought in the first quarter – US economic growth in the first quarter was better than initially estimated, according to the Commerce Department.

Short sellers circle Alibaba amid SEC probe – Alibaba, which disclosed it is under investigation for its accounting practices, has emerged as one of the short-selling community’s favourite targets in the relatively short time it has been in the public market.

Monsanto boss could net $70 million from a Bayer takeover – Monsanto boss Hugh Grant could land more than $70 million if the world’s largest seed company is taken over by German chemicals giant Bayer.

This beautiful new plane has a feature we’ve never seen before – Let’s be honest. Flying — for most people — means being crammed into a pressurised metal tube with small portholes.

