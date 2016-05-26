Alibaba, Deutsche Bank and oil: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

A software company could be the next big step in the IPO market’s comeback.

Blue Coat Systems, the security-software company taken private six years ago, is close to kicking off an initial public offering.

Elsewhere in tech news, the SEC is investigating Alibaba, AT&T reportedly wants to buy Yahoo’s internet business, and one of the top tech banking teams on Wall Street has been picked apart by rivals.

On Wall Street, a ‘game changer’ technology on could shake up stock trading, and Nasdaq just dealt a huge blow to the cannabis industry.

And here’s why fixing Deutsche Bank is one of the toughest jobs in banking.

In the oil market, a single group of militants has changed the market all by itself, and Russia just one-upped the Saudis in China.

48% of Americans saving for retirement are pretty sure they have no idea what they’re doing.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

There’s a new ‘key source of demand’ for US Treasurys ― US households have become a “key source of demand” for Treasurys since the Federal Reserve ended its bond-buying program during the second half of 2014.

The services sector is firing warning shots at the economy ― The services sector is sending warning shots suggesting possibly soft economic growth in the second quarter.

BANK OF CANADA: The ‘devastating’ Alberta wildfires will have a big impact on growth ― The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 0.50%, as economists were expecting.

This is the most depressing chart for businesses everywhere ― It’s hard to grow a business out there.

What the woman who created the real ‘Money Monster’ thinks about George Clooney’s movie ― Susan Krakower created CNBC’s first smash hit, ‘Mad Money with Jim Cramer’ in the 1990s, and then created the ‘Fast Money’ franchise on CNBC.

Tiffany is making one mistake that’s killing business ― Tiffany & Co. is falling apart.

DISTRESSED INVESTOR: ‘It’s time to put money to work’ ― Investors who specialize in distressed investing are getting ready to spend.

Home prices are getting out of control in these 18 American markets ―Home prices are rising faster than Zillow expected.

