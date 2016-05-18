LendingClub, driverless cars and bank CEO pay: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET

Brian Ach/Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Renaud Laplanche speaks at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2014 – Day 2 on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

LendingClub, the poster child of online lending, is experiencing a life-threatening crisis.

The peer-to-peer lender is on the cusp of being investigated by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is in emergency talks to coax more buyers onto its platform to shore up the business.

It also turns out that Renaud Laplanche, the founder of LendingClub who was ousted as CEO last week, used a joke “loan drone” to shower a conference audience with fake money last year — a fun touch that he may now regret.

In other news, the richest Wall Streeters in the world want you to give up your billionaire dreams, according to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez.

And Business Insider’s Rob Price makes a compelling case for why Jack Dorsey is moving too slowly to save Twitter.

Elsewhere, an activist with a 10% stake in Pandora is pressuring the company to sell itself. The way companies are acting is eerily similar to the financial crisis, according to short-seller Carson Block. And this is a pretty worrying chart for China’s demographic future.

These 2 charts show a huge problem with bank-CEO pay.

Lastly, here’s what it’s like to eat a $245 meal at one of New York City’s finest restaurants.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Driverless cars will change everything — and could be disastrous for one industry — Technology is changing the way we drive, and it’s about to mean we won’t have to drive our own cars at all.

Now we know the size of Saudi Arabia’s secret stash of US Treasurys — Saudi Arabia has built up a massive amount of US debt.

Here are the 17 countries that hold the most US debt — US sovereign debt is one of the safest assets in finance.

China is slowing down (again) a lot faster than anyone expected — China delivered a poor batch of data in April, and that has some of the brightest minds in finance making gloomy predictions that the rebound in the world’s second-largest economy might be ending soon.

MARK CUBAN: Stocks could crash 20% if Trump becomes president — Mark Cuban thinks stocks could collapse into a bear market if Donald Trump becomes US president.

These 3 charts show how America’s spending habits have changed over the last 50 years — Americans don’t spend money like they used to.

This $1 billion monster is the largest cruise ship ever built — and it just set sail — At 1,188 feet long and with a gross tonnage of 226,963, the billion-dollar Harmony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built.

