Whiskey, Lululemon and 'Flash Boys': WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON WALL STREET TODAY

It’s been a wild ride for Brad Katsuyama, the CEO of IEX Group.

The mild-mannered Canadian went from relative obscurity to a Wall Street celebrity in 2014 after Michael Lewis published “Flash Boys,” a book focused on the ills of high-speed trading and Katsuyama’s efforts to build a market that protected investors.

Business Insider sat down with Katsuyama last week to talk about the firm’s application to become a stock exchange and disrupting Wall Street. You can read the full interview here.

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan explained his 2 key strategies for turning the bank around, and here’s an important life lesson for anyone working on Wall Street.

There has been a change in the C-Suite at a hedge fund launched by former JPMorgan traders, and a controversial hedge fund manager has been charged with fraud.

Wall Street analysts were embarrassing themselves all over the Lululemon earnings call. In related news, Lululemon’s website features a startling photo — and there’s a brilliant reason why.

Wall Street is waking up to a $35.3 trillion opportunity, and the next housing boom will be triggered by millennials.

Here’s the biggest Fortune 1000 company in every state.

And everyone needs to tell their college friends building an app to stop right now.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

There’s a new way for you to bet on the future of whiskey – If you really like whiskey, and think more people will too, you now have a chance to put your money where your mouth is.

A billionaire investor thinks Tesla could become one of the largest companies in the entire world — Ron Baron, CEO of Baron Capital Group, believes that Tesla is going to grow and grow and grow.

One of the safest assets in the world is quickly becoming unreliable — Government bonds are a top safe haven choice for investors. But they’re not that useful as hedges anymore.

Warren Buffett reveals his No. 1 piece of advice to anyone starting a new business — Warren Buffett has one piece of advice for anyone starting a new business.

There’s a huge battle brewing in the car business — and the winners will own the future — The auto industry is undergoing the most radical transformation in its history, as alternative propulsion technologies — electricity, fuel cells — and self-driving cars become more prevalent.

Amazon has some unexpected competition — Amazon’s web services division has been great for the company so far, but it may face a new competitor soon.

Multibillionaire Mike Bloomberg describes the ideal job candidate — Former New York City mayor and business mogul Michael Bloomberg says that when it comes to hiring, he always looks for one type of job candidate.

17 clothing essentials every guy needs for summer — Summer is fast approaching. Before you set off for some fun in the sun, make sure you’re prepared with the appropriate attire.

