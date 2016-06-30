What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Everyone should relax. There isn’t going to be a ‘Brapocalypse,’

Too much? OK. Fair enough.

Still, the UK’s decision to leave the EU has fired the starting gun on a huge migration of trading talent. Scotland is likely to leave the UK and get its own currency, according to JPMorgan.

Oh, and Brexit has put Japan in a difficult spot.

In Wall Street news, UBS just announced a big shake-up in its investment bank ahead of a “perfect storm.”

Algomi, an information platform that was once touted as a potential fintech “unicorn,” has suffered a big blow to its US ambitions.

And Puerto Rico will default on $1 billion of debt on Friday.

Lastly, here are the 24 best beaches in America, ranked.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines:

The billionaire Koch brothers are jumping into an area abandoned by Wall Street – The billionaires behind Koch Industries are filling a role traditionally belonging to Wall Street banks.

The hottest tech IPO around is rocketing up another 18% – Twilio is taking off.

Canada’s CIBC is buying PrivateBancorp for $3.8 billion – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it would buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in a cash-and-stock deal.

MORGAN STANLEY: There is no way parliament will block Brexit – Britain’s parliament will not block a Brexit, even though it technically could, according to Morgan Stanley.

These 7 miners should surge if gold keeps going up – Gold is on a tear.

The small detail most likely to make a vintage watch worth tons of money – The vintage watch market is on fire right now. Watches are breaking records left and right.

