What you need to know on Wall Street right now

This time it’s for real.

In a stunning result, the United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has resigned. Global markets are in chaos. The party is over.

Wall Street banks are having a trading bonanza. The pound is still getting clobbered. Gold is soaring.

Here are the headlines:

There are implications for the US and Asia. Figuring out the Fed’s next move just got a whole lot easier, for example. And Brexit will cause widespread contagion in Asia, according to Nomura.

