What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.
To sign up, scroll to the bottom of this page and click “Get updates in your inbox,” or click here.
This time it’s for real.
In a stunning result, the United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has resigned. Global markets are in chaos. The party is over.
Wall Street banks are having a trading bonanza. The pound is still getting clobbered. Gold is soaring.
Here are the headlines:
- Britain is broken beyond repair — and the worst is yet to come.
- The greatest thinker in British history pinpointed the characteristic that just drove the English to Brexit.
- Here’s how Wall Street’s bosses are reacting to Brexit.
- VAROUFAKIS: Brexit means that the ‘EU’s disintegration is now running at full speed.’
- Donald Trump just took a surreal post-Brexit victory lap.
- Bill Gross likened Brexit to a storyline from Downton Abbey.
- Publicis CEO Maurice Lévy on Brexit: I was stunned to the point that it felt ‘as if I had no legs.’
- Here’s what the UK is asking Google after the Brexit.
- Brexit has everyone scared of a recession.
- The UK’s ‘Leave’ vote has thrown a massive US-EU trade deal into turmoil.
- This is how half of Britain feels right now.
- Basically, Brexit was a tantrum — what should we do about it?
There are implications for the US and Asia. Figuring out the Fed’s next move just got a whole lot easier, for example. And Brexit will cause widespread contagion in Asia, according to Nomura.
On a lighter note, here’s 30 things every New Yorker should do this summer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.