Misery on Wall Street: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Britain is about to make a historic decision that could shape Europe’s future.

You can follow all the latest news on the Brexit vote here.

Twilio shares jumped 70% in their market debut. That first day pop instantly made Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson $100 million richer. It is also in sharp contrast to several disappointing tech company market debuts of late.

Oh, and Twilio is hosting a live coding session on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Obviously.

Wall Street is turning its back on Elon Musk. Even Tesla’s biggest cheerleader can’t get behind the proposed deal for SolarCity.

We’re approaching the halfway mark in 2016, so it is time to check in on how Wall Street banks stack up in dealmaking. Here’s what you need to know:

Elsewhere in finance news, capital markets firms are piling in to blockchain technology.

And here’s what the Euro Cup brackets would look like for GDP and population.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines:

A former hedge fund manager who retired at 36 has put together a video on how to predict the market — Raoul Pal isn’t a big fan of theoretical economics.

Obama might want to be a venture capitalist after leaving office — When the next US president steps up to the inauguration lectern in January, Barack Obama will leave his post as the nation’s commander in chief and hand off the country to his successor.

Why a giant hedge fund eschews ‘wolf pack’ tactics — Ask around about activist hedge funds in the US and you might get a mixed response.

Bill Gross just tweeted his Brexit take — Everyone is talking about Brexit – Thursday’s vote on whether or not the UK will stay in the European Union.

This fascinating map shows how OPEC’s oil flows around the world — Every major economy around the world is fuelled by oil, and a lot of them run on oil produced by OPEC.

A controversial hedge fund has been raided by federal agents — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Postal Inspection Service raided the New York headquarters of hedge fund firm Platinum Partners Wednesday morning.

