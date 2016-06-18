What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

This year has not been the best for dealmakers.

Global mergers and acquisitions deal volume so far in 2016 — about $1.5 trillion — is below where it stood in the past two years to date, according to Dealogic.

We talked to 5 top Wall Street M&A bankers about what is, or isn’t, going on.

If economics is your thing, Finland is the new ‘sick man’ of Europe, and the man responsible for Germany’s hyperinflation nightmare has a scary lesson for modern economics.

We also now know who is behind the Fed’s mysterious dot.

Visium Asset Management, the hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading investigation, is reportedly selling a fund to AllianceBernstein, while digital currency Ethereum is cratering because of a $50 million hack.

Here’s the internal memo announcing job cuts at investment giant PIMCO.

We’ve also published a few more articles from our “The Price of Profits” project with Marketplace radio. You can see all of our ongoing work on this topic here. Here are the headlines:

Lastly, an iconic Wall Street power spot is about to shut down, and the 1% are just starting to freak out.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines:

Wall Street isn’t the enemy – Wall Street has come under fire in recent years, mostly from people who never worked there, and know little about how and why markets work.

Polo tickets and Cirque du Soleil: How banks wooed the Libyan Investment Fund – Staff at Libya’s investment fund were offered tickets to Polo matches, musicals in London’s West End, and seats at the Rugby World Cup Final between 2007 and 2008 by financial firms trying to win their business, a London court heard on Friday.

Apple can’t make enough of its newest iPhone – In March, Apple released the iPhone SE, an updated version of 4-year-old hardware with modern components at an affordable price.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are crushing Viacom’s business The heroes on the half-shell are taking a slice out of their parent company’s business.

Germany joins the negative yield club – Germany and Switzerland have many differences despite their proximity to each other.

Obama’s poster child for the American manufacturing revival is in hot water with the FTC – President Obama frequently bragged about Detroit-based Shinola, claiming its watches, bicycles, and other goods assembled in the US are a symbol of a revival in American manufacturing.

