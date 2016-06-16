What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

There’s a lot going on today, so I’m going to jump straight to the headlines:

We've also published a series of articles from our "The Price of Profits" project with Marketplace radio.

Finally, this brilliant map renames each US state with a country generating the same GDP.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines:

There’s a ‘storm brewing’ in the US economy — It could get ugly in the US economy before long.

Big investors are taking their money out of hedge funds — here’s where they’re putting it instead — Investors are fleeing hedge funds and moving their money to a handful of private equity funds.

Sweden made a history-changing $85 billion mistake — A little more than a hundred years ago Norway and Sweden were a single state. Now Norway is one of the world’s richest countries, and Swedes are left scratching their heads.

The technology that is out to disrupt Wall Street has been overhyped — Don’t believe everything you hear about the benefits of blockchain technology.

Marc Andreessen hasn’t seen this many tech acquisitions in the pipeline in years — Microsoft-LinkedIn could be the tip of the iceberg.

Deutsche Bank lays out a radical vision for the future of Amazon’s shipping operations — How much of its supply chain will Amazon control in the future?

The iPhone 7 will be a snoozer — but just wait for the iPhone 8 ‘super cycle’ — The evidence has been piling up that the iPhone 7 will be a snoozer and only show modest improvements over the 6s.

Here are the winners so far from the biggest video game conference of the year — The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), one of the biggest video game conferences of the year, has already seen plenty of big announcements.

