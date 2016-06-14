MICROSOFT BUYS LINKEDIN: What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

There’s a lot going on in the tech industry today. Here are the top headlines:

In other news, Theranos got ditched by its biggest partner — here’s what it has left.

The company that sells wedding rings to much of America is in big trouble. Chipotle still hasn’t answered one question about the business — and it could mean doom for the company.

And an upstart trading venue is trying to eat everyone else’s lunch.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines at midday:

Gun stocks are surging — Shares of major gunmakers rallied in trading on Monday, one day after the deadliest mass shootingin US history.

This is the biggest risk facing the planet — A Bank of America Merrill Lynch team led by Beijia Ma said in a report to clients that water is the number one pressing issue for the world as whole.

We’re witnessing ‘the death of investment’ — Generally, the best method of saving for retirement is thought to be a diversified portfolio consisting of both stocks and bonds held for a long period of time. This decreases risk while allowing for a long-term accumulation of wealth.

The investment world has a new ‘haute couture’ — “The ‘House of Quant’ has firmly established itself as the hedge fund industry’s most fashionable strategy due to its high quality product,” Credit Suisse said in a recent note to investor clients.

The housing market is trapped — Long-term and short-term trends have converged, and while it hasn’t caused disaster for American homeowners yet, it certainly has made movement a lot harder.

MORGAN STANLEY: Pretty soon there’s going to be too much oil again — It’s been quite a year for oil.

‘Hopefully we won’t be Banky McBankface’: Startup bank Mondo is letting customers change its name — Hot startup bank Mondo is having to change its name following a trademark dispute and is letting its customers chose what it should now be called.

