What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

To sign up, scroll to the bottom of this page and click “Get updates in your inbox,” or click here.

Mark Haefele is probably the most influential voice in the market you’ve never heard of.

A former lecturer and acting dean at Harvard University, Haefele is now global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management. In that role, he oversees the policy and strategy for about $2 trillion in assets.

Business Insider recently caught up with Haefele and discussed why he is still bullish on US stocks and what to expect now that the vote for a British exit from the EU, or Brexit, is a done deal. Here’s what he had to say.

In other news, there’s only one buyer of stocks this year, and we’re about to get “the most important” jobs report of the year.

One of Louis Bacon’s key lieutenants has a big new role at PIMCO. There’s now a game to make you a better trader. And two more firms have frozen trading in their UK property funds.

The next correction will “extract more than a pound of flesh in damage,” and the British pound might not be the only victim in post-Brexit Europe

Millionaires, billionaires, and the big names in tech and media have descended upon Sun Valley, Idaho, for Allen & Co.’s mogul fest.

And Aston Martin just unveiled an epic hypercar to take on Bugatti.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines today:

BILL GROSS: The economy is ‘a Monopoly board,’ and everybody is losing — Bill Gross thinks the world economy is playing a losing game.

Wall Street investors are hoarding $971 billion — here’s who stands to benefit when they start spending — Private equity firms are sitting on billions of dollars of cash.

GOLDMAN: Get ready for another stock market dive — It’s been a shaky year so far for the stock market.

There’s one election scenario that could completely blindside the market — At UBS’ CIO Global Forum last week, attendees were polled about what kept them up at night. Donald Trump was up there with kids, terrorism, and work.

DEUTSCHE BANK: There will be a 2nd referendum — just not the one you expect — Many anti-Brexit campaigners have been calling for a second referendum on the question of the UK’s membership in the European Union.

The divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ is bigger than ever — There’s a new 99 per cent.

Things just got a lot ‘messier’ for Africa’s largest oil producer — Angola announced last week that it wanted to discontinue talks with the International Monetary Fund about getting a loan.

New York City’s iconic Four Seasons restaurant is about to relocate — here’s a look at its historic past — Manhattan’s famed Four Seasons restaurant, which is set to close on July 16, is known for its power lunches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.