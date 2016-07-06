What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Finance Insider is Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

It’s a tough time to be in Europe.

The Bank of England’s doom-laden predictions are beginning to come true. The pound is crashing. Markets have become obsessed with Europe’s next big problem. And three ‘risk-off’ trades are going crazy.

Investors everywhere are basically screwed at this point.

In other news, the government needs to spend a lot of money on something even less sexy than highways, and something very worrying seems to be happening in China’s jobs market.

In deals news, the maker of Twinkies is going public, and Wall Street has made an absolute killing on the transaction.

Goldman Sachs took Libyan officials on a $29,000 expenses-paid trip to London.

Here’s the first thing you should do when you start at a Wall Street bank, and here are 25 life hacks to help you survive your NYC internship.

Finally, meet the 31-year-old who mentors the CEO of a $44 billion company.

Here’s the best of the rest in Wall Street headlines today:

Elon Musk calls Fortune’s report on Tesla’s latest stock sale ‘BS’ in Twitter tirade – Elon Musk is going off on Fortune.

Netflix’s stock is popping on news that you’ll be able to stream using Comcast’s fancy new cable boxes – Comcast thinks its new “X1” voice-controlled cable box will be the future of TV, and now that future will include Netflix.

Twitter has six months to clean up its act before it’s too late – The internet really, really wants Twitter to be acquired.

Credit Suisse merges fixed income with equities in Asia Pacific – The changes come as Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, who took up his post last July, doubles down on wealth management.

This commodity is a better safe-haven option than gold – One of the more popular debates among economists revolves around this question: What’s the point of gold?

An $8 billion hedge fund suddenly imploded — here’s how it played out – The sudden demise of Visium has rocked Wall Street.

