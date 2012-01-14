Meet 21 Wall Streeters Who Went From High Finance To High Tech

With the Wall Street dream looking increasingly grim thanks to smaller bonuses and massive layoffs, maybe it’s time for a career change.
The Huffington Post is out with a piece explaining that a growing number of finance professionals are being lured toward tech start-ups.
That got us wondering who would do such a thing, so we’ve compiled a list of 20 ex-Wall Streeters who left the high-flying world of finance for high-tech startups.
Wall Street Job(s): Bankers Trust (vice president), D.E. Shaw (computer science)
Tech Job: Founder, president and CEO of online retail giant Amazon.com, which he started in 1994.
Fun Fact: He was Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' in 1999 and holds an honorary doctorate in computer science from Carnegie Mellon.
Wall Street Job(s): Stock analyst, private equity
Tech Job: Social-gaming startup Zynga, which develops games such as FarmVille and Texas HoldEm Poker.
Fun Fact: Zynga recently sold shares during its initial public offering at a $7 billion valuation.
Wall Street Job(s): Merrill Lynch
Tech Job: A sneakerhead and streetwear platform called Soletron, which is a social networking and e-commerce marketplace where designers, retailers and collectors can buy, sell and discuss with one another.
Fun Fact: The duo used a comic book strip to market their business.
Wall Street Job(s): Associate at private equity firm Quadrangle Group, analyst at Blackstone Group, and analyst at Merrill Lynch
Tech Job: Founder of Yipit, a website that aggregates daily deals from sites like Groupon and Living Social.
Fun Fact: At a Quadrangle Group private equity conference Vacanti pitched billionaire media mogul Barry Diller for three minutes in front of an audience of media execs and was grilled with questions. Diller picked his startup.
Wall Street Job(s): Unknown
Tech Job: Co-founder of Bonobos, an e-commerce start-up that manufactures men's apparel.
Fun Fact: Dunn, a Stanford business school grad, started the company in 2007 in his apartment.
Wall Street Job(s): Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Tech Job: Founder of Learnvest, which provides financial tools and services for women.
Fun Fact: Von Tobel, who dropped out of business school in 2008, moved to New York without any investors to start her company.
Wall Street Job(s): Investment banker at Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin
Tech Job: The founder of SecondMarket, the largest secondary market dedicated to creating liquidity for illiquid assets.
Fun Fact: During his banking career, Silbert was tasked with selling pieces of bankrupt Enron.
Wall Street Job(s): Dan Leahy - Analyst, Brown Brothers Harriman (Mergers & Acquisitions) & Ben McKean - Analyst, Merrill Lynch
Tech Job: Founders of savoured, a company that lets users book reservations at high-end restaurants for a $10 fee in exchange for a discount.
Fun Fact: They both quit their finance jobs on the same day - September 4, 2009.
Wall Street Job(s): Morgan Stanley traders
Tech Job: Personal Dating Agent, a company that manages all aspects of online dating for you so all you have to do is show up at the date.
Fun Fact: The duo decided to create the dating service because they realised how difficult it is to meet people when working a ton of hours at a financial firm.
Wall Street Job(s): Trader for Goldman Sachs
Tech Job: Founder of TheyFit, an online custom-fit condom company that offers 95 different sizes.
Fun Fact: While he was at Goldman, he pitched the tailor made condom venture to a panel. It was rejected.
Wall Street Job(s): Management Associate at Bridgewater Associates.
Tech Job: Founder of TutorSpree, a website that matches students with high-quality teachers.
Fun Fact: While at Harvard, he was a member of the Harvard Drama Society and Harvard Kung Fu.
Wall Street Job(s): Futures and forex broker
Tech Job: Founder of Gafnn.com, a social network where traders and investors connect.
Fun Fact: She posed for the Playboy's Women of Wall Street edition and was fired.
Wall Street Job(s): Quantitative analyst at Two Sigma
Tech Job: He's been tasked with building a recommendations engine for Fourquare. The company hopes it will be able to take all the places you've ever checked in and tell you where you should eat your dinner.
Fun Fact: He was a vice president at Bear Stearns.
Wall Street Job(s): Puneet Mehta - VP of technology, Citi Capital Markets, Archana Patchirajan - Senior consultant, Citigroup & Sonpreet Bhatia - Vice President, Merill Lynch.
Tech Job: MyCityWay, which provides smartphone apps on as many as 40 different cities.
Fun Fact: The business picked up the first investment from the NYC Entrepreneurial Fund.
Wall Street Job(s): IT Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Tech Job: Co-founder Parse.ly, an online publishing platform that helps members connect to content they like through recommendations.
Fun Fact: Montalenti majored in computer science with a minor in philosophy from NYU.
Wall Street Job(s): Bridgewater Associates
Tech Job: Social gaming start-up Vostu, the fourth largest social-game developer in the world.
Fun Fact: Vostu is extremely popular in South America and it's been played by more than half of the Brazilian population.
