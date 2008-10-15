Wall Street To McCain: Shut Up Already!

John McCain has lately taken to sounding like some kind of biblical prophet, railing about how America is paying the price for the sin of greed on Wall Street. And now his Wall Street backers have had enough.



“In short order, we’re going to put an end to the reckless conduct, corruption and unbridled greed that have caused the crisis on Wall Street,” McCain has taken to saying as part of his stump speech.

At a recent meeting with key business supporters at a New York hotel, McCain got “an earful” about blaming greed and Wall Street for our economic and financial troubles. “Some of them warned him against getting personal and making Wall Street the scapegoat for the nation’s troubles,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Of course, while greed on Wall Street is nothing new, it’s a bit of a stretch for anyone on Wall Street to complain about being made the scapegoat for “the nation’s troubles.” Our troubles might not have started on Wall Street but Wall Street certainly doesn’t have clean hands. It’s not exactly like anyone made, say, Lehman Brothers decide to buy a huge Southern California mortgage company.

