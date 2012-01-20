These 22 Wall Street Titans Have Visited President Obama's White House

Photo: AP

There’s this idea that Wall Streeters and officials at Obama’s White House are somehow at odds.But that’s mostly just a fantasy, and confined to the world of rhetoric. In fact there’s plenty of back and forth, with Wall Street well represented throughout the current administration.



Not only that, the truth is they spend a great deal of time visiting each other, whether it’s a hedge funder hosting a campaign fundraiser dinner at a posh Manhattan restaurant or a bank CEO accepting an invite to a State Dinner at the White House.

A handful of Wall Street power players have visited President Barack Obama’s White House for dinner parties, receptions and meetings with top officials, according to White House visitors records reviewed by Business Insider.

In 2009, the White House announced — for the first time in history — that it would start posting all White House visitors records as part of its new voluntary disclosure policy. So far, 1.9 million records have been made publicly available, but they only go through September 2011, according to the White House.

We decided to comb through the records to pull out some of the biggest names on Wall Street from banks, private equity firms and hedge funds to show how many times they’ve visited in the past few years and why they were there. [via The Daily]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.