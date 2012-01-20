These 22 Wall Street Titans Have Visited President Obama's White House

Photo: AP
There’s this idea that Wall Streeters and officials at Obama’s White House are somehow at odds.But that’s mostly just a fantasy, and confined to the world of rhetoric. In fact there’s plenty of back and forth, with Wall Street well represented throughout the current administration.
Not only that, the truth is they spend a great deal of time visiting each other, whether it’s a hedge funder hosting a campaign fundraiser dinner at a posh Manhattan restaurant or a bank CEO accepting an invite to a State Dinner at the White House.
A handful of Wall Street power players have visited President Barack Obama’s White House for dinner parties, receptions and meetings with top officials, according to White House visitors records reviewed by Business Insider.
In 2009, the White House announced — for the first time in history — that it would start posting all White House visitors records as part of its new voluntary disclosure policy. So far, 1.9 million records have been made publicly available, but they only go through September 2011, according to the White House.
We decided to comb through the records to pull out some of the biggest names on Wall Street from banks, private equity firms and hedge funds to show how many times they’ve visited in the past few years and why they were there. [via The Daily]
Goldman Sach's chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has too many White House visits to detail. Some of his meetings have been with Larry Summers, Valerie Jerrett, Adam Hitchcock and of course Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
* 1/17/2011 -- Blankfein and his wife Laura attended the China State Dinner honouring China's president Hu Jintao, government records show.
* 1/19/2011 -- Blankfein returned to the White House for an 11 a.m. meeting with the President in the Old Executive Office Building, now renamed the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The description of the meeting, which had 25 attendees, was 'U.S. China Business Leaders,' according to White House records.
* 3/18/2011 -- Goldman's CEO met with just Austan Goolsbee in OEOB. There was no description of the meeting provided. Blankfein arrived at 4:20 p.m.
* 4/5/2011 -- Blankfein met with William Daley, the now former White House Chief of Staff, at 3 p.m. There was no description of the meeting provided.
Jamie Dimon, the outspoken chief executive of JPMorgan, has frequented the White House quite a bit.
* 12/14/2009 -- Dimon participated in the bank CEO meeting with Obama in the Roosevelt room.
* 2/23/2010 -- He returned for a dinner party hosted by Obama in the State Dining Room. Seventeen people were there, according to White House records.
* 5/03/2010 -- JPMorgan's chief executive met with Adam Hitchcock, the now former Chief of Staff of the Council of Economic Advisers, in the West Wing of the White House at 6 p.m. with 13 other people in attendance.
* 1/19/2011 -- Dimon attended the China State Dinner along with 239 other guests in the East Wing of the White House.
Brian Moynihan, the chief executive officer of Bank of America, had a dozen visits to the White House since Obama took office. He's met with leaders such as Larry Summers, Valerie Jarrett, Rahm Emmanuel as well as Obama. Here are a couple of his meetings at the President's home.
* 7/14/2010 -- Moynihan and other 'commercial retrofit leaders' met with Obama in the Roosevelt Room, according to the records. Key leaders in attendance included President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Vice President Joe Biden. The purpose of hte meeting was to discuss job creation and investment in energy efficiency. (download PDF)
* 9/3/2010 -- Moynihan returned for a private meeting with Summers in the West Wing of the White House.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry, the founder of Avenue Capital Group, has visited the White House 10 times since Obama has been in office, according to official visitation records. Here are a few of those meetings that took place.
* 11/20/2009 -- The billionaire hedge fund manager participated in the State Arrival Ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the South Lawn of the White House, records show.
* 3/18/2010 -- Lasry met with Rahm Emmanuel in the West Wing, records show.
* 3/07/2011 -- Lasry attended a meeting with the President at 4:30 p.m. 30-two people were present.
* 2/23/2009 -- Billionaire energy tycoon, T. Boone Pickens, met with Rahm Emmanuel at 6 p.m. in West Wing. Four people were in attendance.
* 4/22/2009 -- Pickens joined Thomas Williams, who was serving as District Projects Director for Congressman Paul Kanjorski at the time, for a 3 p.m. meeting at the New Executive Office Building, records show.
* 9/18/2009 -- He returned for a private meeting with Emmanuel at 3 p.m.
* 5/18/2010 -- At 10:30 a.m. Pickens met with Jim Kohlenberger, the Chief of Staff in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), in the New Executive Office Building. Three people were there.
* 5/20/2010 -- The energy magnate sat down with Stephen Moilanen of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change for a 3:30 meeting. Five people attending that meeting, records show.
* 6/08/2010 -- Pickens had a noon meeting with David Axelrod in the West Wing.
* 2/09/2011 -- At 6 p.m. Pickens met with Jordan Burke, Special Assistant to the Senior Advisor, in the West Wing.
Vikram Pandit, the CEO of Citigroup, has visited the White House seven times since Obama took office, according to White House records. Here are some of his meetings.
* 2/18/2009 -- Pandit had a private meeting at 3:30 pm. with Bryan Jung in the West Wing.
* 3/27/2009 -- Pandit joined Barack Obama for a 'Meeting With Bank CEOs' at 12:00 p.m. in the State Room. A total of 16 people were in attendance, according to White House visitation records.
* 12/14/2009 -- Citigroup's chief executive met with Barack Obama in the Roosevelt Room at 10:30 a.m. for a 'Bank CEO Meeting.' Fourteen people were in attendance, records show.
* 3/08/2010 -- Pandit had a private meeting at 1:15 p.m. with Bryan Jung in the West Wing, records show.
* 4/01/2011 -- Citigroup's chief executive Vikram Pandit had a private meeting at 11:30 a.m. with Gene Sperling, the Director of the National Economic Council, in the West Wing, records show.
* 2/13/2009 -- Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, met with Obama in the Eastroom. There were 116 people at the meeting, records show.
* 3/24/2009 -- The private equity tycoon met with Tina Tchen at 4:30 p.m. There were 142 people present.
* 4/30/2009 -- Schwarzman met with Peter Orzag, the now former Director of the Office of Management and Budget, at 7 a.m.
* 11/20/2009 -- He returned for a 2 p.m. meeting with Michael Strautmanis, who is currently the Deputy Assistant to the President and Counselor for Strategic Engagement to the Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett. There was no description of the meeting provided.
* 12/06/2009 -- Schwarzman attended the Kennedy centre honours Reception hosted by the President and the First Lady on the State Floor.
* 1/20/2010 -- He then met with Valerie Jarrett at 3:30 p.m. in the West Wing. There was no description of the meeting available, records show.
* 12/15/2010 -- Schwarzman attended the Kennedy centre honours Reception hosted by the President. There were 419 people present.
* 7/14/2010 -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, met privately with President Obama in the Oval Office for a 'CEO Meeting,' according to White House records. He was on site form 10:10 a.m. to 12:07 p.m.
* 12/14/2010 -- Buffett returned to met again with Obama in the Oval Office for a meeting. A total of three people were in attendance, according to the records. He was at the White House from 9:50 to 11:09 a.m.
* 2/15/2011 -- Buffett met with the President in the East Room for the Medal of Freedom Ceremony at 12:30 p.m., records show.
* 7/18/2011 -- The 'Oracle of Omaha' arrived at the White House for a 9:30 a.m. meeting with the President of the United States. 50-one other people were in attendance, according to records.
* 3/09/2010 -- Billionaire hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, attended the Greek Independence Day Reception at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Obama. Approximately 387 people were in attendance, records show.
* 11/04/2009 -- Chanos returned for 'Dinner for Greek Patriarch.'
* 3/25/2011 -- The hedge fund titan returned for an unspecified event at the White House with Obama at 4 p.m. along with 287 other guests.
* 9/22/2011 -- Chanos met with Vice President Joe Biden at 1:45 p.m. in the West Wing.
* 9/14/2010 -- BlackRock's Larry Fink met privately with Rahm Emmanuel in the West Wing, records shows. Fink was at the White House that day from 3:10 p.m. to 4:44 p.m.
* 5/16/2011 -- Fink met with Gene Sperling in the West Wing. There was no description provided for the meeting. He was at the White House from 10:19-11:30 a.m.
* 8/12/2011-- BlackRock's leader had a 12:30 p.m. meeting with President Obama. Eight people were in attendance, according to records.
* 9/22/2011 -- Fink had a 9:30 a.m. meeting with Bill Daley. There was no description for this meeting provided. Later that day, he met with Valerie Jerrett in the West Wing.
* 2/25/2009 -- Legendary hedge fund manager George Soros met with David Lipton at 2 p.m in the OEOB. records show. Shortly after, he met with Larry Summers in the West Wing.
* 3/24/2009 -- Soros attended a meeting with Tina Tchen, who at the time served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Engagement, at 4:30 p.m. in the OEOB. There were 142 people in attendance.
* 3/25/2009 -- He met with David Lipton, a White House international-economic policy aide and former Treasury under secretary for international affairs, at 10:30 a.m. at 10:30 a.m.
* 2/16/2010 -- The billionaire hedge fund manager met with Summers in the West Wing at 3 p.m., records show.
* 3/04/2010 -- Billionaire hedge fund manager Thomas Steyer, who runs Farallon Capital Management, has a 12:30 p.m. meeting with Rahm Emmanuel, records show.
* 9/29/2009 -- Steyer returned for a 6 p.m. meeting with Emmanuel.
* 1/26/2011 -- The hedge fund manager met with Bill Daley, records show.
* 12/14/2009 -- Citigroup's chairman Richard Parsons also participated in the bank CEO meeting with Obama in the Roosevelt room.
* 2/09/2011 -- Parsons met with David Clunie, the Deputy Associate Counsel For Presidential Personnel, at 2 p.m. in the OEOB, records show.
* 2/24/2011 -- Citi's chairman met with the President in the OEOB at 11 a.m. 30 people were there.
*3/27/2009 -- Kenneth Lewis, the now former Bank of America Merrill Lynch CEO, met with the President in the Stateroom with other bank CEOs, records show.
* 12/14/2009 -- Lewis returned for another meeting with Obama and other bank execs in the Roosevelt room.
* 12/14/2009 -- John Mack, the former CEO and chairman of Morgan Stanley, joined Obama for a bank CEO meeting in the Roosevelt Room. Fourteen people were in attendance, according to records.
* 3/27/2009 -- Mack returned for a private meeting at 9:30 with Rahm Emmanuel, according to the White House visitor's log. Later that day, he had another bank CEO meeting with the President, records show.
9/22/2009 -- Billionaire hedge funder Phil Falcone, who runs Harbinger, met with Jim Kohlenberger, the Chief of Staff in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), at 1 p.m. in the New Executive Office Building, records show.
1/21/2010 -- Falcone met with Karrie Pitzer, the Executive Assistant to the Director of OSTP, in the NEOB at 4 p.m., according to official records.
* 3/07/2011 -- Jon Corzine, the now disgraced former CEO of bankrupt broker dealer MF Global, attended a 'POTUS meeting' at the White House. 30-two people were there, records show.
* 6/07/2011 -- Corzine, a former U.S. Senator and former New Jersey Governor, attended the welcoming ceremony for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the South Lawn and in the Rose Garden, records show.
* 11/23/2009 -- Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman board member and McKinsey & Co exec who was charged with insider trading late last year, visited Bryan Jung in the OEOB. Jung is now the Director of Special Projects for the offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Previously, he was the Special Assistant to the National Economic Council Director, Lawrence Summers. Gupta was at the White House from 3:28 p.m. to 4:08 p.m., records show.
* 11/24/2009 -- Gupta returned the next day for an event with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on the South Lawn. There were 363 guest in attendance, according to the White House.
* 3/07/2011 -- Billionaire hedge fund manager Glen Dubin, who runs Highbridge Capital, met with the President at 9:30, records show. There were 32 people present.
* 4/21/2010 -- The billionaire hedge funder met with Larry Summers at 5 p.m. in the West Wing.
* 3/07/2011-- Billionaire James G. Dinan, the founder of hedge fund York Capital, visited Obama for a 'POTUS Meeting' in the White House. 30-two people were at the meeting, according to the records.
* 7/18/2011 -- Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, met with the President at 9:30 a.m. 50-one people were in attendance, according to White House records.
