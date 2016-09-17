Wall Street's deadliest terror attack remains unsolved after 96 years

It’s one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in American history, but not many people know about it.

On September 16, 1920, a horse-driven carriage loaded with dynamite exploded in the heart of the financial district in lower Manhattan. Until the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, it was considered the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

