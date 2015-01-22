Learn The Basics Of Finance And Investing With This 18-Course Deal [90% Off}

Investing and trading can lead to a quick buck, but it helps to know what you’re doing. If you fancy taking on the challenge, the Wall Street Survivorcourse will teach you all you need to know, and is currentlyavailable at a 90% discount.

In case the difference between bull and bear sounds like a natural history puzzle, this course starts with the basics of finance. The ins and outs of the stock market are covered in depth, but there’s also ample material on more everyday forms of money management, such as budgeting and purchasing your own real estate.

The course is delivered via an engaging mix of text and visuals, and practical exercises are also provided to help you hone your newly found skills. In fact, it is much like Codecademy for money — all the guides are step-by-step, and you learn by doing.

To get this deal, which includes lifetime access to WallStreetSurvivor.com, click the link below.

Get 90% off lifetime access to Wall Street Survivor ($US99)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.