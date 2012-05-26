Dear New Wall Street Interns: This Is How You Should Dress

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

June will be here soon and that means your Wall Street summer internship is about to start. First off, our congratulations on scoring the position.



Now it’s time make sure you impress your peers and superiors with an appropriate internship wardrobe.

Don’t worry. We’re here to help, summer interns!

Our thanks go out to The Fine Young Gentleman, one of our very favourite men’s fashion bloggers, whom we consulted for tips and suggestions.

“I think it is pretty simple, err on the conservative side of things and realise there may be more do’s than don’ts at your company. You need to look and act professional and you need to act in a manner consistent with the firm which you are interning at,” says the Fine Young Gentleman.

