Wall Street Suicides: Why So Sad?

We keep hearing vague rumours about suicides by ruined Wall Street professionals. The latest rumour is that doctors in emergency rooms around the city are shocked by the huge jump in suicides, but the news hasn’t reached the public because the cause of death is being covered up for the sake of the families.



We’re sceptical. It seems more likely that these rumours arise because, well, people are frustrated that no one seems to be taking personal responsibility for the huge losses and financial collapses we’ve witnessed this year. Even those Fairfield Greenwich folks don’t seem to be humbled or humiliated that they lost billions. So the public is increasingly, well, bloodthirsty. They’ve got a death wish for Wall Street. They’re hoping for suicides.

Think we’re exaggerating? Check out this picture.

