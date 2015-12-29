A Wall Streeter reportedly spent $300,000 at a New York strip club in one week

New York Magazine has published a rare look inside the world of the dancers who cater to finance professionals and other high-rollers in New York, and it has got a lot of people talking.

Jessica Pressler tracks the tales of two women who partied and danced at clubs and also drugged rich men in an attempt to extract every dollar possible from their credit cards.

The women — Roselyn Keo and Samantha Barbash — appeared to have access to some of Wall Street’s elite.

Here is the bit from the story that has everyone on Finance Twitter going nuts:

“We had a guy who was — is — at Guggenheim Partners. He spent 300 grand in one week. He came in three times, 100 grand every time he walked in the room. Everyone made $10,000 every time he came in.”

Guggenheim Partners declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

Keo aimed to extract every dime out of the clientele she encountered:

“It sounds so bad to say that we were, like, drugging people … But it was, like, normal.”

Eventually, one of their marks turned to the cops with an audio tape with one of the women who conspired against him. It would send a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation into motion.

It landed some of the women, including Barbash, in court taking plea deals. Keo, for her part, is awaiting sentencing. She has a theory for why bankers love strip clubs.

“The reason why Wall Street guys party so hard is because they’re not happy with their jobs.”

You can read Jessica Pressler’s profile of the women who danced for and drugged men in New York City strip clubs here.

