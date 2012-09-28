WALL STREET'S TOP STRATEGISTS: Here's Where The Stock Market Will End This Year

Rob Wile

Here is a chart from Ticker Sense tracking the year-end S&P 500 calls for Wall Street’s top equity strategists. 

Only Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite and UBS”s Jonathan Golub had downward revisions earlier this  year.  And this month they both revised them back upward.

Check it out:

Photo: Ticker Sense

 Here’s a year-to-date look at the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year.

Photo: Bloomberg.com

