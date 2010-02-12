Here's What Happened The Night Wall Street Got Snowed In

execs had to brave the weather to get to Patty O’Briens on Church St

Yesterday’s snow storm ravaged Wall Street. We went down there at 10 pm and it was not pretty.The Embassy Suites right next to the Goldman building were sold out, filled to the brim with Goldmanites that didn’t want to commute in the bad weather just to come back early in the morning.



Except for one room which the concierge offered us for $269.

Couldn’t we get the Goldman rate?

No, but apparently they pay more than that. They get the best rooms though, the “executive” suites.

Are they good guests?

The best, we hear. (Remember that Goldman owns this hotel.)

Unfortunately, not too many folks were out reveling in the snow. Most were just dutifully holed up in their rooms waiting for the next day.

