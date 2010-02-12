Here's What Happened The Night Wall Street Got Snowed In

Courtney Comstock
execs had to brave the weather to get to Patty O’Briens on Church St

Photo: BI camera

Yesterday’s snow storm ravaged Wall Street. We went down there at 10 pm and it was not pretty.The Embassy Suites right next to the Goldman building were sold out, filled to the brim with Goldmanites that didn’t want to commute in the bad weather just to come back early in the morning.

Except for one room which the concierge offered us for $269.

Couldn’t we get the Goldman rate?

No, but apparently they pay more than that. They get the best rooms though, the “executive” suites.

Are they good guests?

The best, we hear. (Remember that Goldman owns this hotel.)

Unfortunately, not too many folks were out reveling in the snow. Most were just dutifully holed up in their rooms waiting for the next day.

See what happened the night Wall Street stayed in –>

It was snowing pretty hard at 10 pm. These guys were literally running for cover

They found it at the Embassy Suites. From the looks of the fruit missing from front desk, Lloyd Blankfein loves apples

Hope he saved room for breakfast! The concierge raved about the free cooked-to-order breakfast

We definitely could have used this big dog snow plow

Instead there were these guys plowing the streets

Really Wall Street? Are four men per block necessary?

Look how many are in front of the Goldman building alone

The many employees working late Wednesday night surely appreciated their hard work

These execs are the brave few who weren't scared of the bad weather. They ended up with us at Patty O'Brien's on Church St for a few hours. By the time we left, it had stopped snowing - great timing!

This drunk guy, Mike, pestered all of us before finally falling asleep at the bar

And don't miss

Pictures of the snow from the day before >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.