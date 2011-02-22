The Wall Streeter's Guide To The Hamptons: Who Lives In Which Mansion

Photo: Google Maps

There’s a reason celebrities, socialites, and the Wall Street stars of New York City all head east every weekend in the summer.It’s called the Hamptons and when New York gets hot and humid, everyone goes there. This is a high net-worth networker’s dream.



The neighbourhood we’re focusing on first: Southampton.

According to google maps, Southampton is a second home to some of the most powerful people on Wall Street: John Paulson, George Soros, and the famous billionaire David Koch.

And here’s what’s really great: if their next door neighbour isn’t a famous financier, it’s probably someone like Calvin Klein, Howard Stern, or Tory Burch, who we’ve thrown into our tour to give you a better idea of the ‘hood.

