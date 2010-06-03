15 Shocking Comments Men Allegedly Made In Wall Street Sexual Harassment Cases

Today we learned about the latest allegation of sexual harassment in finance: Citibank employee Debrahlee Lorenzana says she was fired for being too hot.

This is somewhat novel, though, allegations of sexual harassment are nothing new.

Some of the comments that women say they hear from men at the office are just so absurd that we had to compile them all in one place.

Obviously you're someone who likes to blow

I want to touch your legs

'I know deep down u are curious how I could feel lol I love touching ur legs when ur near me ur sexy . . . I had a dream about u it was so real lol.'

- Karen Lo's lawsuit against Thomas Guerriero

Is that a bad thing?

'I wanna make u cumm like u never had is that a bad thing I know ul love it.'

- Karen Lo's lawsuit against Thomas Guerriero

'I'm all for this hiring women thing, but not if it's going to cost me three of my men every time you can't do something.'

- Dorly Hazan-Amir's lawsuit against Citi

Women belong at home cleaning

Maureen Murphy said a Nomura trader told her, 'women belonged at home cleaning floors.'

- Maureen Murphy's and Anna Francis' lawsuit against Nomura (it was thrown out)

I had dream sex with you last night

What do you shave?

Did you like my porno?

Karen Lo says her boss sent her a porn video and then texted her:

'I would of definitly made you blush I was acrazy mood you would of defintly had alot of fun. I was going to record a video and send it to you but I wasn't sure how much you liked the last one you asked for. Did you like the last one?'

- Karen Lo's lawsuit against Thomas Guerriero

You get hot for beards right?

'You Jewish gals get hot for guys with beards, don't you?'

- Dorly Hazan-Amir's lawsuit against Citi

I don't want anybody else, When I think about you I ...

We're starting a pool about how fat you'll get

Dorly Hazan-Amir's male colleagues allegedly tried to start a pool to bet on how much baby weight she would gain.

- Dorly Hazan-Amir's lawsuit against Citi

I wanna take you in the stairwell

'I wanna take you in the stairwell on the low wat u say . . . I know ul love it. meet me there i wanna touch u already.'

- Karen Lo's lawsuit against Thomas Guerriero

You suck at sports

You can attend this industry conference 'When you learn how to play golf'

- Dorly Hazan-Amir's lawsuit against Citi

HONKERS!

Maureen Murphy said she had a client who called a female banker's breasts 'honkers' at Nomura.

- Maureen Murphy's and Anna Francis' lawsuit against Nomura (it was thrown out)

Can I watch you while you sleep?

Hayley Tansey says on a business trip she woke up in her hotel room and found a male colleague standing over her watching her as she slept.

- Hayley Tansey's lawsuit against British bank HBOS (it was recently thrown out)

Tawdry Tango

And then there's today's story... You're too hot to work here

If you haven't heard about the latest sexual discrimination lawsuit against Citi, check it out now -->

