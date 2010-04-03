Wall Street Is Hiring Again! Here Are The Salaries From Top Firms

Vince Veneziani
jet jets private plane planes planes fly rich wealthy charter

Wall Street is hiring again!

After hemorrhaging jobs during the crisis, the major banks have come back with a vengeance, thanks to a friendly Treasury and cheap money.

In other words, it’s too early to put to rest your dream of working in finance.

And of course, there’s only one reason to work in finance: fat paydays.

That being said, while you might have dreams of million dollar bonuses in your head, that’s not really the norm. The payscale is very much a pyramid.

Also, bear in mind that these are salaries, and obviously if you’re on Wall Street your looking for your bonus. Still we found the numbers interesting, so check ’em out.

Check out the salaries ->

Goldman Sachs

Source: Glassdoor.com

RBS Greenwich Capital

Source: Glassdoor.com

Morgan Stanley

Source: Glassdoor.com

Credit Suisse

Source: Glassdoor.com

Wells Fargo

Source: Glassdoor.com

AIG

Source: Glassdoor.com

Barclay's Capital

Source: Glassdoor.com

UBS

Source: Glassdoor.com

NYSE Euronext

Source: Glassdoor.com

NASDAQ OMX

Source: Glassdoor.com

SAC Capital

Source: Glassdoor.com

Federal Reserve Board

Source: Glassdoor.com

Citigroup

Source: Glassdoor.com

JPMorgan Chase

Source: Glassdoor.com

Don't Miss:

13 Must-See Charts That Explain Why Americans Have No Jobs
Here's Why The Financial System Isn't Out Of The Woods, And Still Has A Ton Of Deleveraging To Do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.