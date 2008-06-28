Wall Street's Finest Minds Agree: New Pixar Movie "Wall-E" Is Awesome (DIS)

What do Wall Street analysts do when they’re not figuring out discounted cash flows and other rocket science? They’re at the movies, apparently.



Specifically, they’re watching “Wall-E”, Disney’s new Pixar release. And they think it’s pretty good! We’ve already heard from Pali Capital’s Rich Greenfield, who wrote that the movie “substantially exceeded our expectations.” Today Citi’s Brent Thill is more effusive (and more flowery): “Our take? ET + “Johnny 5 is Alive” from Short Circuit + R2D2 + Curious George = Wall-E, the cutest cinematic robot ever.”

Granted, Rich was talking about how Wall-E might impact Disney share prices, and Brent is talking about what the associated video game’s success might do for THQI, but we don’t care. We’re sold, and we’re going this weekend.



