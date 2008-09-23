Wall Street's Era Ends. So What?

As we reported last night, investment banks are dead. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have switched to bank holding companies that allow them to create commercial divisions. And thus, an era ends.



Over at our sister site Clusterstock, Henry Blodget runs down the particulars of what this means. Essentially the banks can now take bank deposits, which may provide a more secure line of cash, though they’re under greater scrutiny now from the Fed, not the SEC. The upshot of that is more access to the Fed’s cash. They’ll also deleverage themselves, and be able to avoid mark to market accounting, which ought to radically alter their balance sheet.

While that’s all well and good, what does it really mean on a grander, global scale? It means banks will have to act more reasonably, taking fewer risks, possibly missing out on bigger profits. It could also mean the rise of the independent boutique investment banks. We saw a few of them waiting to pluck Lehman Brother’s lost souls last week.

Mostly, this means that public perception has taken a vicious hold of the companies and they’ve been forced to completely throw out their business model to shore up investor confidence. Too bad it didn’t work, both companies watched their stock drop today.

Sadly though, the good news is that they didn’t drop all that much in relation to the Dow. And, nowadays that’s almost equivalent to the stock price rising.

