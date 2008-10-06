Wall Street's Co-Writer On Gordon Gekko: The Man And The Misunderstood Legend

The crisis on Wall Street has already led confused reporters to turn to Gordon Gekko, aka Michael Douglas, to explain the mess we’re in. But Douglas wasn’t much help. So why not ask the man who wrote Gordon Gekko’s words, Wall Street‘s co-writer (not Oliver Stone, the other guy), for some guidance?



First off, Stanley Weiser writes for the LA Times, the film’s message was not “greed is good.”

LA Times: After the film came out, many people who worked in the financial world felt that they knew someone like [Gordon Gekko]; others claimed he was unrealistic and gave Wall Street a bad name. But if director Oliver Stone and I had a nickel for every time someone uttered the words “greed is good,” we could have bought up the remains of Lehman Brothers.

As the years have gone by, it’s heartening to see how popular the film has remained. But what I find strange and oddly disturbing is that Gordon Gekko has been mythologized and elevated from the role of villain to that of hero…

Gekko’s character was written to create an engaging, charming, but deceitful and brutal being. I have nevertheless run into quite a number of younger people, who upon discovering that I co-wrote the film, wax rhapsodic about it . . . but often for the wrong reasons…

The flattery is disarming and ego-stoking, but then neurons fire and alarm bells go off. “You have succeeded with this movie, but you’ve also failed. You gave these people hope to become greater asses than they may already be.”

Weiser also discusses the rushed genesis of Wall Street, including the classic stories they tried to spin into a financial fable, and who really inspired the character of Gordon Gekko.

The conceit for the movie was an afterthought on Stone’s part. He wanted me to research and write a screenplay on the television quiz show scandals of the 1950s. During a story conference at a Mexican restaurant on a Friday night in Los Angeles, he interrupted me, “Why don’t we do a movie about Wall Street instead?”

Long pause. “That’s a great idea,” I replied naturally. “Two investment partners get involved in shady financial dealings, they’re using each other and eventually are tailed by a drab prosecutor, like the character in ‘Crime and Punishment.’ “

“Ed,” Oliver continued, turning to producer Ed Pressman, “We’re going to do ‘Crime and Punishment’ on Wall Street. Make a deal and fly Stanley to New York to start doing research.” When in the presence of Oliver Stone, you get used to breathing the air of a different planet. “You ready to get to work?” he asked me. Nonplused, I nodded, “Of course.” “Good. Read ‘Crime and Punishment’ over the weekend and we’ll talk Monday.”

At that, he bolted his drink and got up to leave.

Not having taken an Evelyn Wood Speed Reading class, I went to UCLA and purchased the Cliffs Notes to “Crime and Punishment.” On Monday, I explained to Oliver that the paradigm for that masterwork would not mesh well with the story we wanted to tell. But Oliver was in a hurry to make this movie. “OK, read ‘The Great Gatsby’ tonight, and see if we can mine something out of it.”

The next day I rented a videocassette of the 1974 adaptation, and drew a blank. It didn’t provide the right springboard.

Having no prior understanding or knowledge about how the financial markets worked, I immersed myself in books, articles, research. And Oliver and I spent three weeks visiting brokerage houses, interviewing investors and getting a feel for the Weltanschauung of Wall Street.

If any writer or director were to pitch a dramatic movie about hostile takeovers to a Hollywood studio executive today, he would be shown the door. As a matter of fact, he would have been shown the door in 1987. The reason 20th Century Fox made “Wall Street” was that Oliver was red-hot off his best picture Academy Award for “Platoon,” made the year before.

In developing the character of Gordon Gekko, I formed an amalgam of disgraced arbitrageur Ivan Boesky, corporate raider Carl Icahn, and his lesser-known art-collecting compatriot Asher Edelman. Add a dash of Michael Ovitz and a heaping portion of, yes, my good friend and esteemed colleague Stone (who came up with the character’s name) — and there you have the rough draft of ‘Gekko the Great.’



Gekko’s dialogue actually was inspired by Stone’s own rants. Listening to Oliver’s early morning cajoling and sarcastic phone calls (I write at night) exhorting me to work: “Where the hell are you? Out having a gourmet breakfast, playing with the kids in the park?” Or: “The one thing you don’t do is everything I tell you to do; next time write a note and pin it on your . . . forehead.” Other unpublishable barbs proved to be the precise varnish with which I needed to coat Gekko.

So, what would Gordon Gekko think of the current financial meltdown?

He would be shocked. “Utterly shocked.” No, of course not. He’d remind everyone how he warned us of this very lack of corporate accountability years ago; how it came home to roost. And if the bailout is pushed through, I can picture him shaking his head in disgust: “We won the Cold War. And now we lost the Cold War. America has become a ‘corporate socialist nation.'”

Then Gekko would slither forward, sucking the victuals in his path dry like a raw egg. How exactly would he do this? Well, I am only a screenwriter, I can’t tell you the specifics. But under the circumstances, what he’d undoubtedly do would be buying and selling. Selling and buying. Even if he was barred from trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission, he would find a way around it. Even if he fled the country, and the economy was going down the tubes the way it is, he’d find a way around it. Selling and buying. After all — what else could he do?

See Also: Fifteen Finance-Themed Films

Michael Douglas Still Forced To Deal With Inane “Wall Street” Questions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.