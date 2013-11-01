The Best Running Times Of Wall Street's Biggest Names

The ING New York City Marathon is this weekend and thousands of runners will descend on the streets of New York City and the surrounding buroughs.

Among these competitors we’d expect to find some recognisable Wall Street names.

So in the spirit of the 26.2 mile race, we’ve decided to do a little digging and find the best running times for some of the biggest players in the financial services industry.

It turns out that Credit Suisse’s CEO Brady Dougan, 53, is a really good long distance runner. He ran a marathon a few years ago averaging a mile pace of 7:43. We also learned that Dougan was a cross-country runner in high school. (See photo below).

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon finished a half marathon earlier this year. Goldman’s Edith Cooper also did a half marathon this year and she was 20 minutes faster than the JPMorgan chief.

Below we’ve included a round up of marathon, half marathon, half Ironman, 10K and 5K times courtesy of Athlinks.com.

Check it out:

Marathon (26.2 miles):

Hillcrest High School yearbook Brady Dougan running cross country in high school

Brady Dougan (CEO/Credit Suisse) — When Dougan was 47 years old, he finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 2006 with a time of 3:22:20 or a 7:43 average mile pace.

Dan Loeb (Third Point) — When Loeb was 49, he finished the 2010 ING NYC Marathon in 4:34:50.

Meredith Whitney — In 1995, Whitney, who was 25 at the time, ran the New York City Marathon with a time of 5:20:55. A year later, she finished it with a time of 4:45:08.

Half Ironman (70.3 mile swim, bike, run):

Andreas Halvorsen (Viking Global) — The 50-year-old “Tiger Cub” fund manager/former Norwegian Navy platoon commander finished the 70.3 Eagleman Triathlon in 4:45:45. (38:04 for the 1.2 mile swim, 2:27:37 for the 56 mile bike ride and 1:35:08 for the 13.1 mile run)

Daniel Loeb (Third Point) — Loeb finished the 2011 Montauk Mighty Man in 6:15:01.

Half Marathon (13.1 miles):

Edith Cooper (Head of Human Capital/Goldman Sachs) — She ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon earlier this year with a time of 1:53:26, or an average mile pace of 8:39.

Jamie Dimon (CEO/ JPMorgan Chase) — Dimon, 57, finished the NYC Half Marathon in March with a time of 2:13:53 or an average mile pace of 10:13.

10Ks:

Matthew Zames (COO/ JPMorgan Chase) —When Zames was 34, he ran a 10K in New Jersey in 50:32 or an 8:07 mile pace.

5Ks:

Chase Coleman (Tiger Global) — He ran the 2010 JPMorgan Corporate Challenge (3.5 miles) in 24:06, or a 6:53 mile pace.

Mary Callahan Erdoes (CEO/JPMorgan Asset Management) She ran the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge (a 3.5 mile race) in 25:36. That's a 7:18 mile pace.

J. Kyle Bass (Hayman Capital) — In 2002, Bass, who was 33 at the time, finished a 5K turkey trot with a time of 25:51 or an 8:19 mile pace.

David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) — Einhorn ran the Thiensville Turkey Trot in Wisconsin last year in 26:06, or an 8:24 mile pace.

