A Wall Street Recruiter Is Suing NYC After Being Arrested For Giving The Police The Middle Finger

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Wall Street headhunter is suing New York City for the right to give the middle finger to police. 20-six year old New Jersey resident Robert Bell, who is a financial services recruiter, is suing NYC after he was arrested last fall for giving some cops the middle finger in the West Village, DNAInfo’s Andrea Swalec reports citing court documents.



On August 6th 2011 at around 10 p.m., Bell left the the Slaughtered Lamb Pub on West 4th Street and saw three cops walk by so gave them the finger, according to DNA Info.

He didn’t realise that there was a fourth cop who was steps behind the others. That officer saw him flipping the bird and arrested him, the report said.

When the cops asked Bell why he made that gesture, he responded “Because I don’t like cops,” DNA Info reports citing the lawsuit.

He was jailed for two hours and charged with disorderly conduct for making an “obscene gesture” and causing “public alarm and annoyance,” the report said.

Bell, who was represented by the New York Civil Liberties Union, pleaded not guilty in October 2011 and the case was dismissed after the officer failed to show up in court.

Now he’s suing the city alleging that the police violated the Constitution, false arrest and imprisonment and inflicting emotional distress.

[H/T New York Magazine]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.